Vergennes Opera House to Present Final OFF STAGE Show at Rockers Pizzeria

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Friends of the Vergennes Opera House is presenting its final OFF Stage production on Saturday, February 28 with guitarist/singer Josh Clevenstine, from 6pm-8pm at Rockers Pizzeria on Main Street in Vergennes. The event is free.

Savvy locals might recognize Josh's last name, as he is the brother to one of the most musically talented families in the Vergennes area. Josh is a "truck-driving Adirondack folk musician" who is passionate about applying his own style to old songs and traditions and passing them along to the next generation. His music—propelled by cross picking guitar reminiscent of the great Johnny Cash—is marked by honest lyrics drawn from his own experiences.

“Josh will help to cap off the OFF Stage series with a satisfying evening of music that everyone can enjoy,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House.

The OFF Stage series was created to keep the music playing while the Vergennes Opera House’s All Access Project was underway. Performances began in October with music, magic, and a balloon artist sharing their talent in various venues across the city including Rockers, Lu-Lu Ice Cream, 10 Green Street, Vergennes Congregational Church, Champlain Valley Christian Reformed Church, Bixby Library, and Vergennes Grand Senior Living.

The All Access Project, which broke ground in May of 2025, involves the construction of a new elevator tower, courtyard access, level access to city offices, and access to the stage and dressing room levels of the theater space. It will be nearly completed when the first ON stage show takes place on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Only the decorative courtyard remains to be completed, which will happen in late May into June.

