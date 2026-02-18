Lost Nation Theater To Present A WRINKLE IN TIME As Winter Youth Dance Theater Production

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lost Nation Theater will present A WRINKLE IN TIME as part of its Theater FOR Kids BY Kids series at the Montpelier City Hall Arts Center. The production runs for three performances over two days, with shows at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 27, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 28.

Adapted for the stage by Morgan Gould and based on the Newbery Medal-winning novel by Madeleine L'Engle, A WRINKLE IN TIME follows Meg Murray, her brother Charles Wallace, and their friend Calvin as they travel across space and time to rescue their missing father from a cosmic force of evil. The story explores themes of individuality, love, and the tension between good and evil through dance, music, and theatrical storytelling.

The production is the culminating project of Lost Nation Theater’s Winter Youth Dance Theater Intensive. Alexa Kartschoke directs and choreographs. Costume design is by Jessica Della Pepa, scenic design by LNT founder Kim Bent, scenic painting by Hannah Clark, lighting design by Avi Sheehan, sound design by Andrew Vachon, and stage management by William Pelton.

“I am so excited for LT's winter youth production! This story is a pioneering tale of science fiction and explores the power of familial love and celebrating your individual strengths. The characters are brilliant brave kids who get thrown into the world of time travel and fantasy. The script is so artistic - it allows for a feast of creative imagination!” – Alexa Kartschoke, director/choreographer.

The cast features 15 student performers ages 9–16: Greta Bean, Ariabella Clayton, Alexander Clayton, Rosa DeAngelis, Caleb Drew, Aquilla Duckless-Lowell, Sena Gluck, Fiona Green, Nevaeh Hajar, Jackson Farley, Julia Pelletier, Julia Perez, Addelyn Temple, Elizabeth Treacy, and Jordan Wheeler.

Tickets start at $9. Performances will be presented live in person, live-streamed on February 27, and available via digital recording through March 2, 2026. Due to flood-related damage, City Hall’s elevator is currently inoperable, requiring stairs for in-person attendance. The livestream option is available to increase accessibility.

For more information and tickets, visit www.lostnationtheater.org.