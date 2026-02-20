First Annual Vermont Chocolate Festival Debuts in Downtown Middlebury This March

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chocolate lovers, artisans, and makers will gather in downtown Middlebury this spring for the first annual Vermont Chocolate Festival, a celebration dedicated to the craft, culture, and community of fine chocolate.

Hosted in the brand-new wing of the historic Town Hall Theater, the Festival brings together chocolatiers, bean-to-bar makers, and enthusiasts for tastings, demonstrations, presentations, and hands-on experiences designed to deepen appreciation for chocolate as a global artisan product.

Presented by Adagio Chocolates, a Middlebury, Vermont importer and boutique retailer specializing in intentionally curated fine and craft chocolate, the festival represents a new step in connecting chocolate lovers with the people who make it, fostering communal learning, discovery, and conversation.

“Vermont has an incredible food culture,” says Hanna Loeffler, Festival Organizer. “But there's a distinct gap in chocolate festivals in northern New England. We've seen the success of wine, craft beer, and cheese communities here in Vermont. This Festival is about doing the same for chocolate - supporting small makers, celebrating global craftsmanship, and creating a welcoming space where people can explore and learn together.”

Festival programming emphasizes direct engagement with makers, offering attendees the rare opportunity to learn firsthand about sourcing, flavor development, and chocolate craftsmanship.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Live demonstrations from chocolatiers and bean-to-bar makers

Guided chocolate tastings and educational presentations

Opportunities to connect directly with the people who make the chocolate

A Saturday evening screening of the acclaimed film Peace by Chocolate, preceded by a small Chocolate Tasting

A Maker's Breakfast for industry professionals and VIP ticket holders

S'mores making in the Maloney Plaza

Interactive chocolate games

Raffles featuring premium chocolate prizes

Screening of the documentary film Peace By Chocolate will take place Saturday, March 14th at 7:00 PM in the Anderson Studio, preceded by a small chocolate tasting at 6:30 p.m.

The festival opens to the public on Sunday, March 15, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, welcoming families, enthusiasts, and anyone curious about the world of fine chocolate.

By spotlighting both local artisans and global small producers, the Vermont Chocolate Festival aims to strengthen connections between makers and consumers, and expand Vermont's thriving artisan food culture, all while supporting thoughtful sourcing and craftsmanship.

ABOUT VERMONT CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL

The Vermont Chocolate Festival is an annual celebration of fine and craft chocolate, bringing together makers and chocolate lovers to explore flavor, sourcing, and craftsmanship through tastings, education, and shared experience.

ABOUT ADAGIO CHOCOLATES

Adagio Chocolates is a Vermont-based importer and retailer specializing in thoughtfully curated global fine and craft chocolate. The company's mission is to make exceptional chocolate approachable and accessible while supporting small makers and socially conscious and ethical production practices worldwide.