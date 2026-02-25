Weston Theater Company Reveals 90th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Weston Theater Company has unveiled its 90th Anniversary Season, a milestone summer featuring Iconic Music, Pulitzer-Winning Drama, Broadway Stars, and New Works.



SEASON 90 PRODUCTIONS



Season 90 opens in June with the revival of a Weston favorite, RING OF FIRE. Forged from the passions and poetry of his rebellious spirit, this electrifying musical journeys through the life, love, and legacy of Johnny Cash. Bringing together more than 30 of Cash's most iconic songs, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” and “Jackson,” this musical captures the raw talent, brilliant mind, and enduring power of a legendary American voice. Playing June 10 – July 5 In July, Weston marks the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking rock musical RENT. Urgent, ardent, and alive with possibility, this powerful portrait of a group of friends navigating love, loss, and chosen family in New York City features beloved anthems including “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me.” Exhilarating and deeply human, this Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical continues to inspire new generations with its message of living fully and loving fiercely in uncertain times. Playing July 22 - August 16



In August, Weston presents the 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play PRIMARY TRUST by Eboni Booth. At once intimate and expansive, affecting and funny, this luminous story of friendship and quiet transformation reminds us of the courage it takes to step into the unknown, and the grace found in human connection. Playing August 26 - September 6 Multi-generational fun takes center stage with Weston's Free Young Company touring production of SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! Smart and silly, this high-energy musical brings the beloved songs of TV's Emmy Award-winning Schoolhouse Rock to life! From “Conjunction Junction” to “I'm Just a Bill,” these unforgettable tunes turn civics, grammar, math, history, and science into joyful storytelling. The show bursts with humor and invites audiences to laugh and rediscover just how great learning can be. Playing June 19 – June 28 in Weston & On Tour Across Southern Vermont



A NEW TRADITION BEGINS: SEASON 90 “SPOTLIGHT”



Season 90 also debuts SPOTLIGHT SESSIONS, a curated series of intimate, one-night-only performances featuring some of Broadway's most celebrated artists. Joe Iconis – Broadway's Be More Chill creator and longtime Weston favorite (Pump Boys & Dinettes, Joe Iconis & Friends), and Julie Benko – acclaimed for her starring turn as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl and beloved by Weston audiences (Once, The Fantasticks, Our Town), will kick off the series, with additional renowned artists to be announced.



A full announcement detailing the event and ticketing information will follow in the coming weeks.



GROWING THE ARTS AT WALKER FARM: A NEW WORKS INITIATIVE



In addition, Weston is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking New Work Development Initiative, expanding its investment in playwrights and musical theater writers. The multi-phase, multi-year program will include a fall residency at Walker Farm, workshops and readings in New York City, and a New Works Festival premiering in Weston in the fall of 2027. A full announcement detailing the initiative will follow in the coming weeks.



A SEASON OF CELEBRATION



Finally, Season 90 is dedicated to Wayne Granquist in celebration of his 90th birthday and his extraordinary commitment to the theater and the entire Southern Vermont community. A long-time leader and advocate, Granquist's service has helped shape Weston's growth and resilience across decades.



As Weston enters its tenth decade, Season 90 reflects the company's enduring mission: to create theater that is deeply rooted in place, welcoming to all, and connected to the wider world.



Renewal Subscriptions are now on sale with New Subscriptions available starting March 25, 2026, and Single Tickets available beginning April 16, 2026.