THE MOTH StorySlam Comes to Town Hall Theater in Middlebury

The Moth will bring its nationally recognized StorySlam series to Town Hall Theater on Tuesday, March 24. The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. on THT’s Rothrock Main Stage, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The Moth StorySlam is an open-mic storytelling competition featuring true, personal stories told live on stage. Select stories may be recorded for potential broadcast on The Moth Radio Hour on National Public Radio. The event at Town Hall Theater is part of a biannual series highlighting local storytellers.

FUMBLES AND FOULS

The March StorySlam theme is “FUMBLES AND FOULS.” Participants are invited to prepare a five-minute story about a moment they “dropped the ball,” whether in auditions, interviews, relationships or other high- or low-stakes situations. Stories must be true, told without notes, and include a clear beginning, middle and end.

Seating is first-come, first-served and not guaranteed. Audience members are encouraged to arrive at least 10 minutes before the start of the event. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. Up to 10 tickets may be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are $18, including fees. The THT bar will be open before the show and during intermission.

Town Hall Theater is located at 76 Merchants Row in Middlebury.