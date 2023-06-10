Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center to Present WRTC's 2023 Main Stage Season

The season will include Starkid's Firebringer The Musical, Fuddy Meers, Ordinary Days, and more!

By: Jun. 10, 2023

Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center to Present WRTC's 2023 Main Stage Season

Bennington's newly reopened Monument Arts & Cultural Center will be presenting Walloomsac River Theatre Company's 2023 Season, as part of the Center's Opening Season, under the Artistic & Executive Direction of Kristine Lewis:
 

Starkid's Firebringer the Musical

Firebringer tells the tale of humanity's discovery of fire.

Featuring many Bennington area locals, MAU Students/Alumni, and many more, WRTC is excited to bring the fire this summer with their first community theartre production officially performed at the newly opened Monument Arts & Cultural Center in Bennington, Vermont.

Firebringer is presented by arrangement with Starkid, LLC.

Directed by Vincent Tatro & D. Mark Blank

June 15-18

Performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center

Tickets: $15 at the door or at Click Here

Shakespeare's Twelfth Night - Abridged

A One-Night Fundraiser

Don't miss a one-night-only performance of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night- Abridged, Produced by WRTC.

Directed by Lauren Biasi

August 6th at 7pm

Performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center

Tickets: $10 at the door or at Click Here

This is a fundraiser for Walloomsac River Theatre Company and Monument Arts & Cultural Center

Fuddy Meers

by David Lindsay-Abaire

Fuddy Meers tells the story of an amnesiac, Claire, who wakes up every morning as a blank slate, with no memory, except for her husband and teenage son, who must teach her the facts of her life. One morning Claire is abducted by a limping, lisping man who claims her husband wants to kill her. The audience views the ensuing mayhem through the kaleidoscope of Claire's world. The play culminates in a cacophony of revelations, proving that everything is not what it appears to be.

Fuddy Meers is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Directed by Vincent Tatro

Assistant Directed by Emily Ranttila

August 25-27

Performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center

Tickets: $15 at the door or at Click Here

Ordinary Days the Musical

by Adam Gwon

Plot: Four young New Yorkers intersect as they each search for fulfillment, happiness, love and cabs.

Ordinary Days is presented by arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Directed by D. Mark Blank

Musically Directed by Lauren Biasi

October 20-22

Performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center

Tickets: $15 at the door or at Click Here




