A DOG STORY Comes to The Wilburton Inn in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wilburton Inn will host two concert presentations of Off Broadway's musical romantic comedy, A Dog Story (book by Eric H. Weinberger, music & lyrics by Gayla D. Morgan), one for hotel guests only and one open to the public.

Sat, May 18 at 4pm: The Wilburton's special "Spring Doggie Slumber Paw-ty" weekend package on May 17-19 includes admission to the Saturday 4:00pm show, which is open only to hotel guests and their pets. This performance will be followed by a wine reception, and a Q&A with author Gayla Morgan and members of the cast and crew.

Other weekend Paw-ty events include a Saturday morning doggie stroll, a birthday party for birthday boy Jetson, a campfire/pj party, and a doggie fashion show! To book your weekend package reservation, call 802-362-2500 or visit WilburtonInn.com.

Sun, May 19 at 1pm: The public and their four-legged family members (of the canine variety!) are invited to the Sunday, May 19, performance at 1:00pm. General admission seating tickets are $30 per person and are available at MourningDovesRising.Square.Site and SeaglassTheatrical.com, as well as before the performance at the venue. Each pup's price of admission is a happy tail wag.

A Dog Story is a charming musical romantic comedy geared toward adults, although teens will also enjoy it (but probably best to get a sitter for ages 12 and under). Note that both Saturday's and Sunday's presentations will be "concert" performances: the audience's imagination is a delightful part of the fun! No costumes, no sets, actors reading scripts-just words on the page, songs in the air, and performers who make you believe . . . what's not even there!

A Dog Story ran for 11 weeks at the former Davenport Loft Theater on West 45th Street in NYC, receiving rave reviews from both audiences and critics: "A charming new musical comedy about finding love in unexpected places" (Theatermania); "A clever, upbeat play beautifully executed" (BroadwayWorld); "Anyone who's ever loved a dog will love A Dog Story" (Konk Life). The show has been fully staged regionally in the U.S. as well as internationally in Hungary-with dialogue and songs in Hungarian! Its cast album was nominated by BroadwayWorld.com for Best New Off Broadway Cast Album and is available at BroadwayRecords.com.

The two upcoming concert presentations are being produced by Mourning Doves Rising and Brainstorm Theatrics, in collaboration with The Wilburton Inn, and general managed by Seaglass Theatrical. The Wilburton Inn is located in Manchester, VT, and is easily accessible to NYC and Boston via Amtrak or car.