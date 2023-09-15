World Premiere of PEACE COUNTRY Comes to The Firehall

The Firehall will launch its 2023-2024 season with the world premiere of Pedro Chamale’s Peace Country from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Peace Country is inspired by playwright Pedro Chamale’s upbringing in Chetwynd, B.C. This new work by Chamale is an examination of intercultural friendship, the realities of northern living, and the vilification of northern communities in the fight against the climate crisis.

Set in a small rural town in British Columbia’s Northern Interior, a new political party has swept into office with the promise of big changes – changes that could put the nail in the coffin of a little carbon-economy town, that is, if climate change doesn’t wipe it out first. In a time where it feels easy to spit rhetoric at one another, a familiar face in the party forces childhood friends to have tough conversations and work together for a change. Through Peace Country, we see a plea for dialogue around climate action in a time of great division.

“This play is a way for me to put both sides of my heart, the urban and rural, on stage in direct conflict with each other, with humour and humility for a greater cause,” says Chamale.

Donna Spencer, The Firehall’s Artistic Producer, adds, “It gives me great joy to bring Peace Country to the stage as the season opener with our partners rice & beans theatre. It is entertaining, relevant to what Canadians are facing today, and delivered in a heartfelt and honest manner.”

Credits for Peace Country:

Performances by: Sofía Rodríguez, Manuela Sosa, Sara Vickruck, Angus Yam, and Kaitlyn Yott

Written & Directed by: Pedro Chamale

Dramaturg: Heidi Taylor

Assistant Director: Teddy Ngkaion

Costume Designer: Michelle Thorne

Lighting Designer: Jonathan Kim

Sound Designer: Cindy Kao

Set & Props Designer: Kimira Reddy

Set & Props Design Assistant: Monica Emme

Video Designer: Andie Lloyd

Video Design Assistant: June Hsu

Stage Manager: Julia Lank

Production Manager: Kayleigh Sandomirsky