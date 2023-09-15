World Premiere of PEACE COUNTRY Comes to The Firehall

Performances run Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 22, 2023.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show� Photo 1 LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show 
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx to Bring EMILIO'S A MILLIION CHAMELEONS to Vancouver Fringe Photo 4 Puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx to Bring EMILIO'S A MILLIION CHAMELEONS to Vancouver Fringe Festival

World Premiere of PEACE COUNTRY Comes to The Firehall

The Firehall will launch its 2023-2024 season with the world premiere of Pedro Chamale’s Peace Country from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Peace Country is inspired by playwright Pedro Chamale’s upbringing in Chetwynd, B.C. This new work by Chamale is an examination of intercultural friendship, the realities of northern living, and the vilification of northern communities in the fight against the climate crisis.

Set in a small rural town in British Columbia’s Northern Interior, a new political party has swept into office with the promise of big changes – changes that could put the nail in the coffin of a little carbon-economy town, that is, if climate change doesn’t wipe it out first. In a time where it feels easy to spit rhetoric at one another, a familiar face in the party forces childhood friends to have tough conversations and work together for a change. Through Peace Country, we see a plea for dialogue around climate action in a time of great division.

“This play is a way for me to put both sides of my heart, the urban and rural, on stage in direct conflict with each other, with humour and humility for a greater cause,” says Chamale.

Donna Spencer, The Firehall’s Artistic Producer, adds, “It gives me great joy to bring Peace Country to the stage as the season opener with our partners rice & beans theatre. It is entertaining, relevant to what Canadians are facing today, and delivered in a heartfelt and honest manner.”

Credits for Peace Country:

Performances by:  Sofía Rodríguez, Manuela Sosa, Sara Vickruck, Angus Yam, and Kaitlyn Yott

Written & Directed by:  Pedro Chamale

Dramaturg:  Heidi Taylor

Assistant Director:  Teddy Ngkaion

Costume Designer:  Michelle Thorne

Lighting Designer:  Jonathan Kim

Sound Designer:  Cindy Kao

Set & Props Designer:  Kimira Reddy

Set & Props Design Assistant:  Monica Emme

Video Designer:  Andie Lloyd

Video Design Assistant:  June Hsu

Stage Manager:  Julia Lank

Production Manager:  Kayleigh Sandomirsky




RELATED STORIES - Vancouver

1
Lineup Set For Chutzpah! Festival Photo
Lineup Set For Chutzpah! Festival

The Chutzpah! Festival returns with an exciting and dynamic lineup of performances this November 2-23, 2023, presenting music, theatre, comedy, dance, multimedia arts, and film. Learn more about the full lineup for the festival and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
Puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx to Bring EMILIOS A MILLIION CHAMELEONS to Vancouver Fringe F Photo
Puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx to Bring EMILIO'S A MILLIION CHAMELEONS to Vancouver Fringe Festival

Get ready for a glitter-filled, family-friendly musical as Emilio's A Million Chameleons takes the stage at Vancouver Fringe Festival. Join Emilio and his chameleon circus for heartwarming and hilarious performances that will leave you in awe. Don't miss this amazing puppetry show on Granville Island.

4
THE HOLY O Aims To Please Women At Vancouver Fringe, September 8-16 Photo
THE HOLY O Aims To Please Women At Vancouver Fringe, September 8-16

Don't miss the award-winning interactive one-woman show, The Holy O, which audiences are calling 'Religious, Raunchy, and Funny.' Coming to the Vancouver Fringe Festival, September 8-16.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holy O
Leap Creative Studio (9/08-9/16)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fallen from Heaven (Caída del Cielo)
DanceHouse (9/27-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season
DanceHouse (7/01-5/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Classical Indian Dances in Focus
Scotiabank Dance Centre (9/28-9/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Too Proud
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (9/12-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vancouver International Film Festival
Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) 2023 (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (1/23-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The African Dream
Scotiabank Dance Centre (9/16-9/16)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
Arts Club Theatre Company (9/07-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [title of show]
Deep Cove Shaw Theatre (9/07-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You