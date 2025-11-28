PuSh Festival To Return This Winter In Vancouver With 25 Performances And Events

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PuSh International Performing Arts Festival has revealed the programming for the 2026 Festival, which returns to Vancouver from January 22 to February 8, 2026. For two and a half weeks, PuSh Festival invites audiences to discover innovative contemporary works of live performances by local, national and International Artists. PuSh has been the city's midwinter anchor for more than two decades-a place where live arts are celebrated, where risk is rewarded, and where audiences engage with bold, audacious performances.

The 2026 PuSh Festival will continue to defy the bounds of discipline, bringing together 25 presentations of theatre, dance, music, installation, film, and multimedia performance. Rooted in PuSh's artistic vision to animate culture and accelerate social change through performance, the Festival will present works that ask big questions, unsettle expectations, and create space for emotional resonance.

Opening and Closing weekends will be celebrated at the Birdhouse, with an Opening Party event on Friday, January 23, and The Motha' Kiki Ball by BlackOut Collective on Saturday, February 7, co-produced by PuSh and Van Vogue Jam.

Tickets for the 2026 Festival go on sale Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The Festival lineup is dedicated to inspired risk-taking and dynamic interdisciplinary collaboration featuring visionary works from 17 countries-including 6 world premieres, 1 North American premiere, 4 Canadian premieres, 5 Western Canadian premieres and 4 Vancouver premieres. In addition to a strong Canadian presence with 11 presentations, PuSh's 2026 international projects include works by artists from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Mexico, Palestine, The Netherlands, The United Kingdom, and Zimbabwe. PuSh's commitment to equity and diversity continues with 14 shows created by Black people and people of colour; 6 Indigenous-led works; 6 shows by 2SLGBTQIA+ artists; and two creation residencies for artists from the Global South.

PuSh is not just about the performances-it is also a creative hub for dialogue, mentorship, and professional development. The PuSh 2026 Industry Series brings together 240+ global performing arts professionals for sector-specific dialogue and artist showcases from January 27 to February 1.

PuSh's new program for emerging artists and arts critics, In Dialogue (ages 25-35), is a free intensive inviting deep inquiry into contemporary performance. Over seven days, participants will attend Festival performances together, join discussions with leading theatre makers and scholars, and take part in post-show conversations with Festival artists from February 2 to 8.

PuSh's Youth Pass allows youth (ages 16-24) to access 4 shows from the PuSh Festival programming at the highly discounted rate of $20. Quantities are limited and passes must be booked through the box office. Some restrictions apply.

PuSh 2026 continues partnerships with organizations including The Cultch, New Works, Music on Main, Touchstone Theatre, Indian Summer Festival, frank theatre co., Playwrights Theatre Centre, Here & Now (UK), Van Vogue Jam, The Dance Centre, SFU, Vancouver Civic Theatres, Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, and the Granville Island Theatre District.

PuSh also celebrates new partnerships with the Chinese Canadian Museum, LIVE Biennale, and the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.

PuSh presents the new series Encuentro, centering Latin American artistic expression at the Festival and featuring programming co-presented by Latincouver and Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre. Encuentro ("gathering" in Spanish and Portuguese) brings visiting Latin American artists and local communities together in performance, conversation, and celebration.