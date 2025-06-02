WAITRESS Comes to Arts Club Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arts Club Theatre Company's production of Waitress is coming to the historic Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. Ashlie Corcoran directs this uplifting Broadway musical that runs from June 12 to August 3.

Small-town waitress and expert pie-maker Jenna (Rachel Drance) dreams of a new life outside of her tumultuous marriage. Facing an unexpected pregnancy that complicates her desires, Jenna sees winning the grand prize in a pie-baking contest as her lifeline. With pals from the diner and a new romance in her corner, will she find it within herself to take this gutsy leap of faith? Featuring a delectable score by Grammy Award-winning artist Sara Bareilles, this energetic and emotional musical is a treat for the ears and soul.

Based on the beloved 2007 indie film written and directed by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress the musical premiered on Broadway in April 2016 with a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Bareilles. It marked the first time in Broadway history that a Production Team was led by women.

"Waitress was a huge hit on Broadway when it first premiered and I'm honoured to be directing this production," said Ashlie Corcoran, Artistic Director of the Arts Club. "Sara Bareilles' phenomenal score of charming and moving songs is paired with vivid characters and a profound story. Jenna's not a typical musical protagonist; she doesn't always make the best choices, but I feel we can all relate to how incredibly human she is."

The Arts Club's creative team also includes choreographer Shelley Stewart Hunt and Musical Director Caitlin Hayes. Rachel Drance will make her professional theatre debut as Jenna. Audiences may know Drance from television shows such as Virgin River and The Flash. The stage design, lighting, and soundscapes have been meticulously crafted to create an atmosphere that brings the diner to life.

