Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2022/23 Symphonic Season

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA announces its 44th concert season which offers both in-person and live streamed experiences for all concerts. The season brings Vancouver, WA a remarkable series of classical music stars including returning favorites such as piano virtuoso Orli Shaham and GRAMMY-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, as well as incredible artists making their VSO debut such as Chicago Symphony Orchestra Principal Trumpet Craig Morris and celebrated pianist Michelle Cann.

VSO Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 32nd consecutive season to conduct such incredible masterworks as Brahms's Symphony No. 4, Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, and Beethoven's legendary Symphony No. 5. Also, renowned conductor Gerard Schwarz leads the VSO as a guest conductor for a special all-American program featuring master cellist Julian Schwarz.

"When we returned to in-person audiences last season, we knew we wanted to continue offering a live stream experience," said VSO Executive Director Igor Shakhman. "Audiences both locally and abroad shared their appreciation for the world-class virtual concert hall experience we had created, and it was important to continue to produce the live stream program for them. The coming season will be one of the most artistically ambitious in recent history, and we couldn't be prouder to share it with music lovers near and far."

This season, patrons can purchase a fully virtual subscription, for those who know they won't attend in person. Patrons who purchase a subscription to attend in person will still have the option of tuning into the live stream for any concert included in their subscription.

Each symphonic program receives two performances at Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, WA with Saturday concerts at 7 p.m. PT and Sunday concerts at 3 p.m. PT. The live streams air concurrently, with special live stream-exclusive video programming before the concert. For more information and full season details go to vancouversymphony.org or call the VSO office at (360) 735-7278.