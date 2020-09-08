Vancouver Fringe Announces Programming For September Festival Dates

The 2020 Vancouver Fringe Festival kicks off on September 10 at 6:00pm with its Opening Night Free-For-All, which will take place virtually. Patrons are invited to join this online gathering for inside scoop on the highly anticipated 2020 Digital Program Guide, info regarding September programming, and plans for the events taking place from October to December. Be prepared to have fun and be entertained by Fringe staff, artists, and special guests while you customize your 2020 Fringe experience from the comfort of your own home.

Performance Works

September 14 at 1:30pm

Written by Yvonne Wallace; Directed by Marisa Smith

A one-woman show about first language reconnection. Aunt Celia, in her final days, refuses to speak English, challenging her niece Margaret to become a fluent speaker of Ucwalmicwts. The Residential School system forcibly took Aunt Celia's language from her; now, she courageously reintroduces it into her family fabric.

The In-Between Place

Performance Works | September 15 at 1:30pm

Written and directed by Nyla Carpentier There has been an accident. Amanda, a mixed Indigenous woman, wakes up in The In-Between Place - a place between the living and the dead. In this strange world, her Ancestors come to her though they are not as she expected. The In-Between Place examines how our own memories and regrets hold us back in life - and how until we face them, we can't heal or move forward.

Women of Papiyek

Performance Works | September 16 at 1:30pm

Written and directed by Quelemia Sparrow

At Vancouver's inception in 1886 came the desire to create a park at Xʷay' Xʷəy', now known as Stanley Park. The battle to remove the mixed race, Indigenous/Settler families from Papiyek, now known as Brockton Point, ensued. It lasted until the 1930's when the families were evicted, forcibly removed, their homes were burnt to the ground. This is the story of three Indigenous women who lived in Papiyek.

Turtle's Island

Performance Works | September 17 at 1:30pm

Written by Brenda Prince; Directed by Renae Morriseau

Turtle's Island is a one-act comedy telling the Anishinabe Creation Story of North America, AKA Turtle Island.

The Seventh Fire

Performance Works | September 18 at 1:30pm

Written by Lisa C. Ravensbergen; Directed by Lisa C. Ravensbergen, Christine Quintana, and Laura McLean

Set in the present, past and future, The Seventh Fire tells the story of a woman's return to the Ojibwe community she believes has rejected her. She discovers her destiny is tied to prophesy when she becomes pivotal to the community's survival. The Seventh Fire takes place in four time signatures, and above and below the earth, as sisters Daanis and Nimise and grandmother Nokomis reach through time and space to be together where the horizon and land meet.

In addition to the aforementioned dramatic readings of new works, the Vancouver Fringe Festival has also announced the following performances for September:

Art Heist | Yellow Crane Pad on Granville Island

September 11, 12, & 18 at 7pm, 7:20pm, & 7:40pm; September 13 & 20 at 3pm, 3:20pm, & 3:40pm; September 19 at 6pm, 6:20pm, & 6:40pm

Art Heist is based on the true story of the world's biggest caper. A group of ten or less will meet the main suspects and investigators in the theft of thirteen works of art, valued at half a billion dollars. Audience members gather clues and figure out what really happened. Set your personal BS detector to high and help solve this mystery.

Judith Fair: an outdoor variety night

Picnic Pavilion on Granville Island | September 12 & 13 at 7:00pm

Performed by Raven John, Lili Robinson, Siobhan Barker, Cherine Amr, Caroline Hébert, Jackie T Hanlin & Nathania Bernabe, Bella Dé Colletage & Isla Lesbos, Ragini Kapil, Liesl Lafferty, and Alex Masse

Take a socially distanced seat and treat yourself to some electric live performance! Alley Theatre presents this live variety night featuring hyper-present spoken word, stand-up comedy, Egyptian folk music, queer burlesque, live-combat, Sign Language history, femme lesbian musical poetry, African-diaspora storytelling, and more. Hosted by Raven John, Judith Fair: an outdoor variety night features some of Vancouver's top womxn and non-binary performing artists.

Hard 2 Kill | Performance Works

September 15-18 at 7:30pm; September 19 at 8pm; September 20 at 5pm

Written and directed by Richard Lett

Some people dodge bullets, but Vancouver's Richard Lett takes 'em right in the gut - then does a hit show about it. He survived alcohol addiction (Sober But Never Clean) testicular cancer (One Nut Only), and now COVID-19. This legendary comedian, slam poet, musician and mall Santa tells all. You will feel much better, just like him.

2020 Vancouver Fringe Festival gatherings and workshops for the month of September include the following:

BIPOC Fringe Gathering

September 17 | 12pm-2pm via Zoom

Join us for an online meet-up with past, present, and future BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) Fringe Artists and community members! Get comfy in front of your computer as you engage in themed questions on how artists have pivoted during COVID-19. This event is exclusive for BIPOC participation.

The Hills Have Pens: A Generative Hillside Writing Workshop for Equity-Seeking Artists

September 20 | 1pm-3pm at Picnic Pavilion

Flex your writing muscles by joining Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Director Siobhan Barker and Communications & Outreach Coordinator Karla Comanda for an afternoon of writing by the hillside (or close to it anyway)! Using prompts, Siobhan and Karla will lead participants into exploring themes of isolation, longing, joy, nature, and privilege. Bring your pen and paper, your laptop, or whatever you need to get writing! Bring your own picnic lunch and experience an inspiring writing journey while taking in a little slice of fresh air. This event is exclusive for Equity-Seeking community participation (includes BIPOC, living with disability, neurodiverse, LGBT2Q+, low vision, d/Deaf). The workshop will be limited to 15 participants and safe-distancing practices will be observed.

Programming for the staggered festivities from October to December will be announced at a later date.