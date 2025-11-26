UBCP/ACTRA Unveils 2025 Award Recipients

Honorees include performers across film, television, voice, and stunt categories.
UBCP/ACTRA has announced the recipients of the 2025 UBCP/ACTRA Awards, which were presented this year without a live ceremony. The annual awards recognize performers across British Columbia and the Yukon, with categories covering lead and supporting performances in motion pictures, series, and made-for-TV movies, as well as short performance, voice performance, and stunt performance.
Union president Keith Martin Gordey noted that while this year’s format changed, the awards continue to highlight the range of work created by UBCP/ACTRA members. The union also named Christine Willes as the 2025 recipient of the Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction Award, citing her contributions as an artist, mentor, and advocate.
A private gathering will be held on December 10 at the UBCP/ACTRA offices to recognize this year’s honorees.
Best Lead Performance – Made for TV Movie
Bethany Brown – We Three Kings
Best Supporting Performance – Made for TV Movie
Trevor Lerner – The Santa Class
Best Lead Performance – Motion Picture
Emily Lê – Paying for It
Best Supporting Performance – Motion Picture
Bradley Stryker – 13th Round
Best Lead Performance – Series
Marci T House – Tracker – Exodus
Best Supporting Performance – Series
Patrick Gilmore – School Spirits – Fire, Talk to Me
Best Short Performance
Kevin McNulty – Attendance
Best Voice Performance
Brian Drummond – Super Team Canada – And So It Begins/Do You Mind if We Continue?
Best Stunt Performance
Production: The Last of Us – Through the Valley
Stunt Coordinator: Marny Eng
Fire Coordinator: Colin Decker
Stunt Performer: Jonathan Vellner
