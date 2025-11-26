UBCP/ACTRA Unveils 2025 Award Recipients

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

UBCP/ACTRA has announced the recipients of the 2025 UBCP/ACTRA Awards, which were presented this year without a live ceremony. The annual awards recognize performers across British Columbia and the Yukon, with categories covering lead and supporting performances in motion pictures, series, and made-for-TV movies, as well as short performance, voice performance, and stunt performance.

Union president Keith Martin Gordey noted that while this year’s format changed, the awards continue to highlight the range of work created by UBCP/ACTRA members. The union also named Christine Willes as the 2025 recipient of the Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction Award, citing her contributions as an artist, mentor, and advocate.

A private gathering will be held on December 10 at the UBCP/ACTRA offices to recognize this year’s honorees.

2025 UBCP/ACTRA Award Recipients

Best Lead Performance – Made for TV Movie

Bethany Brown – We Three Kings

Best Supporting Performance – Made for TV Movie

Trevor Lerner – The Santa Class

Best Lead Performance – Motion Picture

Emily Lê – Paying for It

Best Supporting Performance – Motion Picture

Bradley Stryker – 13th Round

Best Lead Performance – Series

Marci T House – Tracker – Exodus

Best Supporting Performance – Series

Patrick Gilmore – School Spirits – Fire, Talk to Me

Best Short Performance

Kevin McNulty – Attendance

Best Voice Performance

Brian Drummond – Super Team Canada – And So It Begins/Do You Mind if We Continue?

Best Stunt Performance

Production: The Last of Us – Through the Valley

Stunt Coordinator: Marny Eng

Fire Coordinator: Colin Decker

Stunt Performer: Jonathan Vellner