World Premiere of HOUSE OF FOLK: A LOST CANADIAN FOLK SHOW Comes to Firehall Arts Centre

The Firehall Arts Centre will produce and present the world premiere of Tracey Power's House of Folk: A Lost Canadian Folk Show from Saturday, February 14 to Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Set in the 1960s during the height of the Canadian folk music revival, House of Folk: A Lost Canadian Folk Show takes us to a time when coffeehouses from coast to coast were filled with song and spirit, and became a source for conversation, communion, and personal revolution. From Joni Mitchell to Leonard Cohen and Neil Young to Gordon Lightfoot and more, House of Folk: A Lost Canadian Folk Show uncovers the incredible voices and music of the artists who lived it, the artists who had the courage to step up to the mic, and the artists who asked us to listen.

Donna Spencer, Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer, explains, “The idea for House of Folk grew out of a conversation Tracey Power and I had after hearing Mike Myers' ‘elbows up' remark on Saturday Night Live. It sparked a discussion about the many Canadian performers and musicians who found success south of the border over the years. Tracey was fascinated by the decline of folk clubs, especially Toronto's iconic Yorkville scene, and the fate of the artists who once performed at these venues, from Vancouver to Halifax, before making their mark in the U.S. But what also intrigued us was how many of them found ways to maintain their ties to Canada. That's when we realized this could be something special. Tracey and Van jumped right into creating it, and House of Folk: A Lost Canadian Folk Show was born.”

Credits for House of Folk: A Lost Canadian Folk Show

Created by: Tracey PowerMusical Arrangements by: Van WilmottCreative Direction by: Tracey Power, Donna Spencer, & Van WilmottCast: Michelle Bouey, Steve Charles, Ben Elliott, Jack Garton, & Caitriona MurphySet & Properties Design by: Sarah DonaldCostume Design by: Stephanie Kong Lighting Design by: Jeff HarrisonDramaturgy by: Donna SpencerStage Management by: Tanya SchwaerzleSponsored by: The McGrane-Pearson Endowment Fund Produced by: Firehall Arts Centre