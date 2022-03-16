The World Premiere Of Taran Kootenhayoo's WHITE NOISE Comes to Firehall Arts Centre

The Firehall Arts Centre and Savage Society are honoured to present the world premiere of White Noise, written by Taran Kootenhayoo, from Saturday, April 16 to Sunday, May 1st, 2022.

A comedy about two families who have dinner together for the first time during Truth and Reconciliation week, White Noise explores what it means to live in Canada from two different paradigms and asks us to consider: How do we deal with internalized racism? Do we keep pushing it away and pretend to live safely in our day-to-day?

"When I first saw the workshop production of White Noise, I knew it was a play that would interest and entertain Vancouver audiences," says Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer. "While it has many entertaining comedic moments, it is powerfully thought-provoking, making us think about our role in reconciliation and our responsibility to gain a greater understanding of the Indigenous people and their history here on Turtle Island and in Canada. The Firehall is proud to be working in partnership with Savage Society on this premiere production and honouring Taran's legacy."

Savage Society's Artistic Director Kevin Loring adds, "Savage Society had been working with Taran for about five years. We had been trying to help nurture his growth as an artist and support his artistic ambitions and out of that work came White Noise which is a wonderful example of Taran's imagination and artistry. We miss Taran dearly and this production will help us celebrate him and share his bright light with the wider community."

