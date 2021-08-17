The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra's Season Opening Concert to Feature Award Winning Violinist Francisco Fullana

The Washington State's Vancouver Symphony Orchestra begins its 2021/22 season with VSO Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons returning to the podium along with virtuoso Spanish violinist Francisco Fullana.

An Avery Fisher Career Grant winner and renowned concert violinist, Fullana will join the VSO to perform Saint-Saëns's Violin Concerto No. 3. Fullana returns to Vancouver following his triumphant performance of Sibelius's Violin Concerto with the VSO in 2012. This September's concert coincides with a planned return to in-person programming alongside the continuation of live streamed programming after a virtual concert season in 2020/21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2015 First Prize Pro Musicis International Award-winner and Guarneri-wielding Francisco Fullana has performed alongside conductors including Sir Colin Davis and Gustavo Dudamel. He has made a name for himself performing with groups such as the Bayerische Philharmonie, the Münchner Rundfunkorchester and Venezuela's Teresa Carreño Orchestra. Fullana has released multiple albums and is also a performing member of The Bowers Program at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Also on the program this September are Beethoven's Coriolan Overture and Schubert's Symphony No. 4, "Tragic." The ominous and graceful Coriolan Overture is exemplary of the period of Beethoven's career in which it was composed, just before his treasured 5th Symphony. Schubert's surprising and vital "Tragic" Symphony was written when the composer was a prodigy of nineteen but, as with many of the prolific composer's works, wasn't premiered until after his death.

The success of the virtual concert series last season has led the VSO to continue offering simultaneous live streams of their symphonic series. All tickets purchased will provide access to the virtual concert hall, with in-person seating offered according to the most up-to-date state guidelines and with preference given to patrons who purchase a season subscription. Season subscriptions are on sale now, and single tickets will go on sale August 30.

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:00pm, with the return of the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

The tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

Two physicians on the VSO Board of Directors-Dr. Michael Liu and Dr. David Smith-helped to develop the safety protocols for the musicians in coordination with the Washington Health Department.

Up-to-date guidelines for in-person audiences will be announced as local mandates change.

Learn more at www.vancouversymphony.org.