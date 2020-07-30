The Vancouver Art Gallery Announces Mandatory Use Of Masks Effective July 31

To protect the health and safety of visitors and staff, the Vancouver Art Gallery announced that masks and facial coverings will become mandatory for all visitors to the Gallery starting July 31.

"Like physical distancing and frequent handwashing, there is growing evidence that shows that the public use of masks or face coverings help reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Daina Augaitis, Vancouver Art Gallery's Interim Director. "Since we re-opened we have put procedures in place to ensure we are safe, sanitized and ready to welcome you. These measures include capacity restrictions, timed ticket entry, hand sanitizing stations, increased cleaning and contact tracing applications. The health and safety of Gallery visitors continues to be a top priority for us and the required use of masks will help ensure that everyone can have a safe and enjoyable art experience."

Wearing masks is for everyone's protection. People with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask are exempt as well as children five and under. Visitors are asked to provide their own masks, or face coverings. Masks are available for purchase at Admissions, Membership and the Gallery Store.

Additional Resources:

Information about wearing a non-medical mask can be found at:

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/prevention-risks/masks

Health Link BC: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-feature/coronavirus-disease-covid-19

Photo credit: Members Morning, July 18, Photo by Scott Little

Shows View More Vancouver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You