The Improv Centre Announces Additional Shows for AN EVENING WITH COLIN MOCHRIE

Hot of mesmerizing audiences with his Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis tour, Colin Mochrie is returning to Vancouver.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Due to overwhelming demand, The Improv Centre has announced two additional performances for An Evening with Colin Mochrie. The additional shows will take place on Friday, March 8 at 7:00pm and 9:00pm.

Hot of mesmerizing audiences with his Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis tour, Colin Mochrie is returning to Vancouver. The Improv Centre's most celebrated alumnus is returning to where it all began…for five performances over three nights! Mr. Mochrie, star of TV's “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and winner of “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada”, is coming back to delight Vancouver audiences with a night of games and goofs featuring The Improv Centre's ensemble.

“Looking forward to playing at the place where it all started for me,” says Mochrie. “A chance to work with old friends and some new ones, all of them world class improvisors.”

TIC's Artistic Director Jalen Saip adds, “Performing with Colin is a dream – not only because he is one of the most internationally acclaimed improv performers and undeniably hilarious, but also because he is such a supportive and uplifting cast member. He is a joy to work with and we can't wait!”

There isn't one bad seat in The Improv Centre's 186-seat theatre. This is your chance to witness one of improv's greatest treasures in an intimate setting. Watch Colin Mochrie's improvisational genius at work as he and the TIC ensemble perform some of his most famous skits and games, and spins the audience suggestions into improv comedy gold.

Tickets for An Evening with Colin Mochrie range in price from $65 to $85 and can be purchased online at Click Here. Ten percent of all ticket sales will be directed to improv education programs at The Improv Centre.




Recommended For You