The Cultch Extends EAST VAN PANTO: WEST VAN STORY At York Theatre

The Cultch will extend Theatre Replacement’s East Van Panto: West Van Story at the York Theatre, adding five performances from January 8 to 11, 2026. Originally scheduled to run from November 19, 2025 to January 4, 2026, the production will now continue through January 11 in response to high demand.

The show will run at the York Theatre (639 Commercial Drive) from November 19, 2025 to January 11, 2026. Performances are scheduled Wednesday to Saturday at 7:00 p.m., with additional Tuesday evening performances on December 2, 9, 23, and 30 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday evening performances on November 30 and December 7, 14, and 21 at 7:00 p.m. Originally scheduled matinees will take place on November 23 and 29–30 at 2:00 p.m.; December 6–7, 13–14, 20–21, 23–24, 26–28, and 30–31 at 2:00 p.m.; and January 2–4 at 2:00 p.m. Newly added performances will take place Thursday, January 8 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, January 9 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, January 10 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, January 11 at 2:00 p.m.

In East Van Panto: West Van Story, a freak atmospheric tsunami strands West Van influencer Holly and her curling crew deep in East Van. Expecting disaster, Holly instead encounters Joes, a proud member of The East Van Pets, in a rivalry-turned-romance that pits her against the expectations of her West Van mega-developer parent, Boberta Rainy. As Holly navigates two cities, two families, and an unexpected crush, she is pulled into a world of dance battles, civic resistance, and competing visions for the neighbourhood. The show plays with a Romeo-and-Juliet-inspired storyline, local politics, and curling metaphors, as Holly and Joes try to “Second-Narrows-Bridge” their differences.

Created and produced by Theatre Replacement and presented by The Cultch, East Van Panto: West Van Story is written by Marcus Youssef with Pedro Chamale and directed by Chelsea Haberlin, with music by Veda Hille. The cast features Ben Brown, Ivy Charles, Meaghan Chenosky, Dawn Petten, and Tom Pickett. Choreography is by Amanda Testini; set and props design by Shizuka Kai; scenic illustration by Cindy Mochizuki; costume design by Donnie Tejani; lighting design by Sophie Tang; and sound design by Brad Danyluk. Musicians include Veda Hille and Jami Reimer on keys (alternating nights) and Kate Johnson on percussion. The stage management team includes stage manager Yvonne Yip, assistant stage manager Victoria Snashall, and apprentice stage manager Caroline Tang, with Daniel O’Shea serving as technical director.

TICKETS

Tickets start at $59 and are on sale now through The Cultch’s Box Office at 604.251.1363 or online at The Cultch’s website. Child tickets are $35 (ages 5–16). Family Packs begin at $225 and include two adult and two child tickets (while quantities last).

Theatre Replacement’s work is rooted in the creation of original, experimental, and intercultural performance, developed through collaborative processes over extended periods and foregrounding diverse artists. The company’s projects often investigate how performance and audiences interact, engaging with broader questions about contemporary life and intercultural practice.

Since 1973, The Cultch (formerly the Vancouver East Cultural Centre) has operated as one of Vancouver’s most diverse and experimental arts hubs, with three theatrical venues, a gallery, ancillary spaces in East Vancouver, and digital programming through The Cultch Online. The organization presents contemporary work in theatre, dance, music, and visual arts, while also hosting community users and rental clients, with a mandate to support artistic experimentation and build audiences for local, national, and international work.