SHINE BRIGHT NEW WEST Returns to Anvil Centre with Music Magic & Merriment

Shine Bright New West returns this year bigger and brighter bringing everyone together in the spirit of the season. Enhancing the full roster of activities and light displays throughout the city, the Anvil Centre will have window performances for all to enjoy along with eight separate live performances of music, dance, and magic that will take place on Level 1 and 3.

The free window performances on Anvil Centre's Level One will add theatre, music & laughter to your walk as you enjoy the light displays throughout downtown New Westminster. They will include local musical duo, Ed & Salve Dayo in an all-ages sing-along, Quayside Voices will warm you with their pop and seasonal songs, actor Ryan Leslie Fisher will have you laughing with his Dandy show, New West Poet Laureate, Elliott Slinn and storytellers from Culture Chats will bring their poetry and stories to life!

The ticketed seated theatre performances taking place throughout the holiday range from a jazz trio, a Latin flavored musical group, a master illusionist, along with an interactive puppet show, a performance of Capoeira, family performances with children's music, a live looping performance of percussion and rhythmic rhymes and a rollicking Ceilidh with a Celtic folk band joined by Highland dancers. All of these shows are ticketed events that are on sale now at anvilcentre.com.