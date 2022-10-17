Review: K-Pop Group DKB Stops in Vancouver for Their Grand America Tour

Earlier this month, the K-Pop group, DKB, brought their Meet and Live Grand America Tour to Canada! Before ending the tour in Vancouver, the group made stops in the US, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile. Through traveling to multiple countries, it is evident that DKB's popularity extends beyond Korea making them K-Pop's rising stars of the newest generation. DKB played at the Centennial Theatre on Friday October 7th in North Vancouver and invited BroadwayWorld to come see the show!

DKB's name is short for "Dark Brown Eyes" and is a new boy band from South Korea under Brave Entertainment. The group's 9 members: Teo, D1, GK, E-Chan, Heechan, Lune, Yuku, Junseo, Harry June debuted in 2020 with their single "Sorry Mama" from their 1st EP: Youth. Within the K-Pop music genre, DKB's songs lean towards a more HipHop and R&B vibe putting out a very cool and collective sound with their music. With one full length studio album entitled, "The Dice Is Cast," 1 single album, and 5 EPs, DKB has made quite a name for themselves so far within the industry. Their latest EP, "Autumn" released this August peaked at the 29th position on the Korean music charts and showcased DKB's Signature Sound. Along with their music, DKB does not disappoint with their dancing, visuals, and stage presence. They are truly making a name for themselves in the industry!

DKB's show in Vancouver was a well-managed experience. The group participated in a fansign, did a hi-touch, and took group photos before the show and stayed after to take individual snapshot photos with fans. Studio PAV organized the event and communicated well to both the group and fans making the whole experience enjoyable for everyone. Despite their busy schedule throughout the day, the boys always had a smile on their face and were immensely thankful to their fans (BBs). What really impressed me about DKB was their dancing. The minute they came on stage, their moves were flawless and full of energy. Even after multiple songs, no member showed any signs of tiredness and were always excited for the next number. In addition to their own music, DKB also did many covers of songs from other groups including BTS, ATEEZ, and MONSTA X. Having 9 members in the group, things obviously got loud when they got excited in between songs during the times that they took a break to talk to the audience. With the help of a Korean translator, DKB was able to convey how thankful they were to their fans and connect with them in a special way. Although some may argue that DKB fits into the typical K-Pop boy band stereotype, their genuine nature and effort in their performances really makes them stand out from the rest.

Overall, DKB's Meet and Live Grand America Tour in Vancouver was a very memorable experience. Being able to see how talented the group is in-person was definitely something I will never forget. I have no doubts that DKB's success will only grow and I'm excited to see what's next for them in the future!

Photo Credit: DKB, Brave Entertainment, and Studio PAV