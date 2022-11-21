Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: the 50th Anniversary Tour rocks the Queen Elizabeth Theatre!

Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: the 50th Anniversary Tour rocks the Queen Elizabeth Theatre!

Played in Vancouver from November 15th to 20th!

Nov. 21, 2022  

This month, Broadway Across Canada brought JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: the 50th Anniversary Tour to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver. This musical phenomenon is a rock-opera showcasing Jesus Christ's final days leading up to his crucifixion. The story borrows from the Gospels' telling of the Passion depicting Judas' betrayal of Jesus and all of the conflicts and repercussions associated with it. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the musical made its Broadway debut in 1971 and was the longest running musical in the West End at one point. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR was a high energy musical with outstanding music and visual effects.

The music of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR was outstanding. As it was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, I wasn't surprised that I was drawn to it immediately. Right from the start with the "Overture" and "Heaven On Their Minds" the show is immediately high energy. Being completely sung through, the musical's placement of fast and slow songs matched the flow of the story and allowed for smooth transition between scenes.

Looking back on the musical as a whole, I think what really captivated people's attention were the upbeat numbers featuring catchy rhythms, loud singing, and heightened emotions. Seeing those numbers unfold on stage with the large cast were breathtaking to watch. In addition, the lighting design by Lee Curran and hair and costume design by Tom Scutt helped those numbers become modern in contrast to the old time period of the musical. The neutral and simple tones of the basic clothing each cast member wore combined with the use of spotlights and dim toned lighting caught my eye multiple times. As we see a lot of this vibe and tone used in the fashion industry and popular media currently, I think it was an interesting direction to go with.

The cast was led by Jack Hopewell (Jesus), Elvie Ellis (Judas), and Faith Jones (Mary). To say they performed well would be an understatement. Their singing, acting, and overall performance was incredible. The passion they put forth during their solo moments and during the larger numbers was genuinely remarkable. Jack Hopewell's vocal range was incredible. Hearing him effortlessly produce high notes was insane. In addition to his outstanding vocals, his passion and emotion was very powerful to see, especially at the ending of the show. Elvie Ellis was a powerhouse from the start. I appreciated his tenacity with his relationship with other characters and his emotion during his peak solo moments. Lastly, Faith Jones' strong voice had me hooked right away. Her strong stage presence reinforced her confidence in both her acting and vocals. She did an excellent job of maintaining calmness amidst the chaos of the other characters.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR was an exhilarating show to watch. From beginning to end, it was captivating, exciting, and dynamic. For those not familiar with Jesus Christ and the religious stories associated, the musical can be hard to follow. Additionally, it is easy to get distracted by the intense musical performance, resulting in the story getting lost in the chaos. I think that the show would definitely be appreciated more by an older audience due to the complexity of the subject matter.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: the 50th Anniversary Tour played at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver from November 15th to 20th. The tour will play next in Knoxville, Tennessee from November 29th to December 4th at the Tennessee Theatre.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman



SFU Woodwards Cultural Programs Presents OLD STOCK: A REFUGEE LOVE STORY Photo
SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs Presents OLD STOCK: A REFUGEE LOVE STORY
SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs as part of its 10th Anniversary will present 2b theatre company's internationally acclaimed Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 11 at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts.
Review: National Geographics BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Opens in Vancouver! Photo
Review: National Geographic's BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Opens in Vancouver!
Last week, BroadwayWorld was invited to the opening of the newest immersive storytelling exhibit in Vancouver: BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE presented by National Geographic and produced by Paquin Entertainment Group.
Pi Provocateurs Presents SZEPTY/WHISPERS at The Progress Lab Next Month Photo
Pi Provocateurs Presents SZEPTY/WHISPERS at The Progress Lab Next Month
Pi Theatre, as part of its Provocateurs Series, will present Szepty/Whispers from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4, 2022 at The Progress Lab in East Vancouver (1422 William Street). 
Mitch and Murray Productions Kicks Off Its 10th Anniversary With The World Premiere Of INS Photo
Mitch and Murray Productions Kicks Off Its 10th Anniversary With The World Premiere Of INSTANTANEOUS BLUE
Mitch and Murray Productions launches its 2022-2023 season, which marks the company's ten-year anniversary, with the world premiere of Instantaneous Blue from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Waterfront Theatre on Granville Island.

From This Author - Alyson Eng

Alyson Eng is a General and Cardiac Diagnostic Medical Sonographer. She is a graduate from the sonography program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and a graduate from the&n... (read more about this author)


Review: National Geographic's BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Opens in Vancouver!Review: National Geographic's BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Opens in Vancouver!
November 13, 2022

Last week, BroadwayWorld was invited to the opening of the newest immersive storytelling exhibit in Vancouver: BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE presented by National Geographic and produced by Paquin Entertainment Group.
Review: Mark Tuan brings the heat to Vancouver with “The Other Side” tour!Review: Mark Tuan brings the heat to Vancouver with “The Other Side” tour!
November 10, 2022

Mark Tuan’s “The Other Side” tour stopped in Vancouver on November 1st and didn’t fail to bring the energy and heat to the crowd. “The Other Side” tour visited a total of 15 cities across North America and had its last show in Los Angeles on November 6th.
Interview: Sunmi on her GOOD GIRL GONE MAD Tour and her Thoughts on the K-Pop Industry!Interview: Sunmi on her GOOD GIRL GONE MAD Tour and her Thoughts on the K-Pop Industry!
October 25, 2022

Not many musical artists can achieve the level of greatness that Sunmi has had so far in her career. Hit after hit, she has proven that she’s one of the most versatile and well-respected artists in the K-Pop industry.
Review: K-Pop Group DKB Stops in Vancouver for Their Grand America TourReview: K-Pop Group DKB Stops in Vancouver for Their Grand America Tour
October 17, 2022

Earlier this month, the K-Pop group, DKB, brought their Meet and Live Grand America Tour to Canada! Before ending the tour in Vancouver, the group made stops in the US, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile.
Interview: Mark Tuan Ventures Into New Beginnings With His Solo Album and Upcoming TourInterview: Mark Tuan Ventures Into New Beginnings With His Solo Album and Upcoming Tour
September 26, 2022

This fall, Mark Tuan’s “The Other Side” North American tour will commence in October starting in San Antonio, Texas. The tour will visit 15 cities including 2 Canadian stops in Toronto and Vancouver! BroadwayWorld had the pleasure of speaking with Mark about his new album, upcoming tour, and experiences with GOT7.