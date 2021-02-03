Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Announces Two Online Concerts For February

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has announced two upcoming concerts for the month of February, both streaming live online.

Water Music will take place on February 5, and The Nature of Music takes place on February 6.

Learn more below and purchase tickets at https://okanagansymphony.com/.

Water Music

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will take to the stage again in its first live-streamed performance for 2021. WATER MUSIC - an hour-long performance for small orchestra that you can safely experience in the comfort of your own home - will feature selections from Handel's iconic suite of the same name, and an innovative work by Canadian composer Kevin Lau entitled "Writ in Water."

BONUS - Receive a 2 for 1 tasting experience voucher from our season sponsor, Peak Cellars, when you purchase your livestream concert access! The voucher, as well as a house program for the concert that you can download in advance of the performance, will both be available from this site as of Wednesday, February 3.

This is music made locally, by your own OSO musicians, and produced in partnership with Rebellious Unicorns, a local company. As we move forward into these new ways of being an orchestra and reaching our patrons, we hope you will embrace this offering and purchase a "ticket," plan an evening "at the Symphony," and enjoy WATER MUSIC in the comfort of your own home - may we suggest with a glass of Peak Cellars wine? Dive in, enjoy, the water is fine!

This presentation by the OSO is available for purchase of $25+GST. It includes access to re-watch the show for up to 30 days following the live performance. Super Unicorn level subscribers of Unicorns.LIVE can enjoy this premium content.

The Nature of Music

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents a performance created especially for children and families, that celebrates music in nature. Water, fire, animals large and small, the sun and the moon - a fun way for your whole family to enjoy symphonic music on a Saturday afternoon, and support the OSO.

This presentation by the OSO is available for purchase of $15+GST. It includes access to re-watch the show for up to 30 days following the live performance. Super Unicorn level subscribers of Unicorns.LIVE can enjoy this premium content.