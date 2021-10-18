OPENINGS: A CULTURAL SHARING Announced At Firehall Arts Centre

The Firehall Arts Centre, in partnership with Vancouver Moving Theatre presents, as part of the 2021 DTES Heart of the City Festival, Openings: A Cultural Sharing from Wednesday, November 3 to Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Co-created by storyteller, filmmaker and performer Rosemary Georgeson (Coast Salish/Dené), and the Firehall's Artistic Producer Donna Spencer (hybrid settler), Openings: A Cultural Sharing is a series of conversations and presentations with Indigenous Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and Artists from many different nations about resilience, hope, and humour.

Following on the success of last year's In the Beginning: A Cultural Sharing, Georgeson and Spencer have gathered together ground-breaking women in the arts to share how they are telling their stories through film, on stage, and in literature; members of the LGBTQ2+ community to share queer Indigenous stories in the arts; leaders in the resurgence of canoe culture; and artists who make us laugh.

Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30pm

Openings: Women Standing Their Ground in the Arts

Join filmmaker Loretta Todd (Monkey Beach) and actor/director Renae Morriseau (M'Girl) as they discuss with other ground-breaking female artists the challenges and successes of women who stand their ground in the creative sector.

Thursday, November 4 at 7:30pm

Openings: Queer Indigenous Stories in the Arts

Billy Merasty and Bernie Williams share Queer Indigenous stories about working in the arts.

Friday, November 5 at 7:30pm

Openings: Canoe Power

Bob Baker, one of the leaders in bringing the canoe culture back to the West Coast, is joined by other canoe culture leaders to discuss the impact of the resurgence of the canoe in First Nations' lives.

Saturday, November 6 at 7:30pm

Openings: Is That Really Funny?

The week of cultural sharing concludes with comedian Keith Nahanee, actor Curtis Ahenakew, and stand-up comic/playwright Brenda Prince.

For more information on the Firehall Arts Centre and details regarding Openings: A Cultural Sharing, please visit the following platforms:

Learn more at www.firehallartscentre.ca.