Metro Theatre presents Murder by Misadventure, written by Edward Taylor and directed by Alison Schamberger.

A luxury apartment overlooking the English Channel and a successful team of two television crime series writers. One is the drunken" ideas man", the other the hard-headed businessman. Add in the glamourous wife and a police inspector.

As a rift opens up between the partners, more is at stake for the drunk who needs the partnership to continue supporting his lifestyle. He resorts to blackmail to keep his partner in line... it is not going to end well...

Performances take place evenings Thursday to Saturday April 08 to April 24 and Sunday Matinees Sunday April 10, 17 and 24 with a Director's Talk Friday, April 15. Buy tickets online at https://tickets.metrotheatre.com or call 604-266-7191.