Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Early Music Vancouver Presents Emerging Artist Competition in May

The competition runs from Monday, May 1st to Monday, May 15th and the winner will be announced on Thursday, June 1st, 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Early Music Vancouver (EMV) announced a competition for emerging early music artists around the world. The competition runs from Monday, May 1st to Monday, May 15th and the winner will be announced on Thursday, June 1st, 2023.

Applicants are invited to create a musical project based on what they think the next generation of early music might look like, and are encouraged to include creative ways to present early music with a focus on issues that are important to them. Emerging early music artists who are 30 years of age or younger can apply by sending a 3-5 minute audio or video file in MP4 format to staff@earlymusic.bc.ca.

The winner of this competition will receive a $500 cash prize and will be featured on EMV's website and social media platforms. Second place recipient will receive a cash prize of $350 and will also be featured on EMV's website and social media platforms. Third place prize includes a feature on EMV's website and social media platforms.

"Young artists of the next generation need opportunities to explore and showcase their ideas, their research and their new projects," says EMV's Artistic & Executive Director, Suzie LeBlanc, C.M. "With this competition, EMV wishes to help spread the voice of the next generation of early music artists and give their projects a place to be heard by a wider community."

For more information on Early Music Vancouver, please visit the following platforms:

Website: www.earlymusic.bc.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/earlymusicvancouver

Twitter: www.twitter.com/earlymusicvan

Instagram: www.instagram.com/earlymusicvancouver




Preview: FRIDA KAHLO: THE IMMERSIVE BIOGRAPHY Comes To Vancouver Next Month! Photo
Preview: FRIDA KAHLO: THE IMMERSIVE BIOGRAPHY Comes To Vancouver Next Month!
Another immersive experience is set to debut in Vancouver next month. This time highlighting the life of the famous Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo. Presented by Tandem Productions and co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality comes an immersive biographical exhibition to remember!
The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY: ALANIS OBOMSAW Photo
The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY: ALANIS OBOMSAWIN
The Vancouver Art Gallery presents The Children Have to Hear Another Story: Alanis Obomsawin. The exhibition surveys the lifework of Alanis Obomsawin from the 1960s to the present, demonstrating her remarkable achievements in education, music, documentary cinema and activism that have mobilized Indigenous voices and ideas to transform society.
Review: KESHI brings the HELL & BACK TOUR to Vancouver Photo
Review: KESHI brings the HELL & BACK TOUR to Vancouver
This month, musical artist KESHI, played a sold out show at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver, BC. Following his successful HELL/HEAVEN tour last year, KESHI returned to Vancouver once again, but this time at a bigger venue.
Music On Main Presents Gabriel Kahane and The Premieres Of Musical Songbooks BOOK OF TRAVE Photo
Music On Main Presents Gabriel Kahane and The Premieres Of Musical Songbooks BOOK OF TRAVELERS and MAGNIFICENT BIRD
Music on Main presents Gabriel Kahane's deeply insightful albums Book of Travelers (BC premiere) and Magnificent Bird (Canadian premiere), on stage in consecutive performances on May 10 and 11, 2023 at 7:30pm at the ANNEX (823 Seymour Street).

More Hot Stories For You


The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY: ALANIS OBOMSAWINThe Vancouver Art Gallery Presents THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY: ALANIS OBOMSAWIN
April 7, 2023

The Vancouver Art Gallery presents The Children Have to Hear Another Story: Alanis Obomsawin. The exhibition surveys the lifework of Alanis Obomsawin from the 1960s to the present, demonstrating her remarkable achievements in education, music, documentary cinema and activism that have mobilized Indigenous voices and ideas to transform society.
Music On Main Presents Gabriel Kahane and The Premieres Of Musical Songbooks BOOK OF TRAVELERS and MAGNIFICENT BIRDMusic On Main Presents Gabriel Kahane and The Premieres Of Musical Songbooks BOOK OF TRAVELERS and MAGNIFICENT BIRD
April 6, 2023

Music on Main presents Gabriel Kahane's deeply insightful albums Book of Travelers (BC premiere) and Magnificent Bird (Canadian premiere), on stage in consecutive performances on May 10 and 11, 2023 at 7:30pm at the ANNEX (823 Seymour Street).
BC TO NYC - A DANCE JOURNEY Comes to Tsawwassen CommonsBC TO NYC - A DANCE JOURNEY Comes to Tsawwassen Commons
April 5, 2023

'BC to NYC - a Dance Journey', will take place at Tsawwassen Commons on April 10th, 2023 at 2:00 pm. The event will feature BC born and NYC soloist modern dancer, Madelaine Burnett, in a performance, discussion and masterclass.
TUTS 2023 Season Features THE PROM and MATILDA THE MUSICALTUTS 2023 Season Features THE PROM and MATILDA THE MUSICAL
April 5, 2023

 Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) presents its hilarious and heartwarming 2023 season, featuring The Prom and Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, on stage July 6-August 26, 2023, at Stanley Park's scenic Malkin Bowl.
The Vancouver Art Gallery Announces Changes to Operating Hours and Introduces New $5 Monthly PassThe Vancouver Art Gallery Announces Changes to Operating Hours and Introduces New $5 Monthly Pass
April 5, 2023

The Vancouver Art Gallery has announced several upcoming changes to its operations. Starting in May, the Gallery will be closed to the public on Tuesdays, a common practice for art galleries around the world to allow for exhibition and building-related maintenance.
share