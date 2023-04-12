Early Music Vancouver Presents Emerging Artist Competition in May

Early Music Vancouver (EMV) announced a competition for emerging early music artists around the world. The competition runs from Monday, May 1st to Monday, May 15th and the winner will be announced on Thursday, June 1st, 2023.

Applicants are invited to create a musical project based on what they think the next generation of early music might look like, and are encouraged to include creative ways to present early music with a focus on issues that are important to them. Emerging early music artists who are 30 years of age or younger can apply by sending a 3-5 minute audio or video file in MP4 format to staff@earlymusic.bc.ca.

The winner of this competition will receive a $500 cash prize and will be featured on EMV's website and social media platforms. Second place recipient will receive a cash prize of $350 and will also be featured on EMV's website and social media platforms. Third place prize includes a feature on EMV's website and social media platforms.

"Young artists of the next generation need opportunities to explore and showcase their ideas, their research and their new projects," says EMV's Artistic & Executive Director, Suzie LeBlanc, C.M. "With this competition, EMV wishes to help spread the voice of the next generation of early music artists and give their projects a place to be heard by a wider community."

