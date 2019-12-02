December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Vancouver Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vancouver:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Show
Theatre of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Adam Charles - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 51%
Caden Burghart - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 19%
James Hussen - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 13%
Nick Fontaine - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 40%
Raugi Yu - WIZARD OF OZ - The Cultch 25%
Seth Gordon Little - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 21%
Adam Beggs - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 27%
Josh Osborne - JERUSALEM - United Players of Vancouver 21%
Rob Stover - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 12%
Andrew McNee - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 29%
Adam Henderson - JERUSALEM - United Players 15%
Raugi Yu - SHOPLIFTERS - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%
Jessie Chan - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 21%
Paige Fraser - CABARET - Studio 58 18%
Miranda Croft - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 14%
Thailey Roberge - MATILDA - Arts Club Theatre Company 31%
Stephanie Liatopoulos - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 22%
Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - Urban Ink 19%
Ahnika Barber - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Emerald Pig Production 30%
Julia Chayko - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 21%
Martha Ansfield-Scrase - JERUSALEM - United Players 18%
Jill Raymond - HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 28%
Jennifer Lines - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 17%
Ghazal Azarbad - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 14%
Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 61%
Nicol Spinola - 9 TO 5 - Cap U Theatre 20%
Damon Bradley Jang - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 19%
Tracey Power - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 60%
Jonathan Purvis - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 40%
Christina Sinosich - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 46%
Sarah Barber - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 38%
Chris Roberts & Linda O’ Donavan - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 16%
Cory Sincennes - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 46%
Mara Gotler - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 37%
Alaia Hamer - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%
Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 33%
Faith Toronchuck - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 22%
Brad Dewar - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 16%
James MacDonald - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 100%
Miles Lavkulich - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 36%
Kathleen Duborg - JERUSALEM - United Players 32%
Kayt Roth - CLIFFHANGER - Metro Theatre 20%
Lois Anderson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 29%
Sarah Rodgers - GOOD NIGHT DESDEMONA GOOD MORNING JULIET - United Players 20%
Johnna Wright - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Bard On The Beach 14%
NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 40%
SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 24%
BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 15%
Chris King - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 51%
Timothy Tucker - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 19%
Adam Darts - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 17%
Angus Kellett - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 59%
Sean Bayntun - HERRINGBONE - Patrick Street Productions 41%
HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 62%
GROSS MISCONDUCT - Gateway Theatre 27%
LE SOULIER - Théâtre la Seizième 11%
HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 40%
ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Bard On The Beach 17%
BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%
Omanie Elias & Mike Balser - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 53%
Omanie Elias - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 25%
Todd Parker - JERUSALEM - United Players 21%
Ted Roberts - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 54%
Heipo C.H. Leung - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 46%
Michael Hewitt - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 54%
Chimerik - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 46%
RENT - Broadway Across Canada 56%
GLORY - Gateway Theatre 44%
Theatre Under The Stars 25%
Fraser Valley Stage 22%
Vancouver International Fringe Festival 15%
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Show
Theatre of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.