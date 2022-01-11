Boone Dog Productions Announces Changes to NUNSENSE Performance Dates

Boone Dog Productions in association with Metro Theatre presents this hilarious musical comedy March 11 to 27

Boone Dog Productions has made the decision to alter their performance dates of Nunsense at the Metro Theatre Vancouver. Originally scheduled for January 14 to 30, the producers have made the decision to move the performance to March 11 to 27.

"We wanted to present this family friendly comedy at a time when theatregoers will feel more comfortable in an intimate setting like the Metro Theatre, especially with a production that involves audience interactions," says Shel Piercy, producer at Boone Dog Productions. "Our team has been following provincial health orders and monitoring how other companies have been responding to the evolving pandemic. We felt moving our production to March was best for everyone involved."

Nunsense is a hilarious spoof created by Dan Goggin in 1985 and follows the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser; the ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and Mistress of the Novices Sister Mary Hubert. Together (mostly) they stage a talent show with large dreams and little talent. Laced with catchy, original songs, zany, irreverent, physical comedy and dancing from ballet to tap, Nunsense promises to keep audiences young and old rolling with laughter.

Nunsense stars Meghan Anderssen, Nancy Herb, Sarah Mercier, Caitriona Murphy, and Sheryl Anne Wheaton. Gillian Barber directs alongside Music Director Shawn Henry and Choreographer Shelley Stewart Hunt.

The production team includes Set Designer Shel Piercy, Costume Designer Christina Sinosich, Lighting Designer Les Erskine, Associate Choreographer Maddalena Acconci, Stage Manager Ashley Vucko and Assistant Stage Manager Taylor MacKinnon. Nunsense is produced by Maddalena Acconci, Shel Piercy and Theresa Piercy and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Nunsense runs at the Metro Theatre from March 11th to 27th with Opening Night on March 12th. Show times are Wednesday to Saturday at 8:00 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are priced from $40 and available through the Metro Theatre Box Office at 604-266-7191 or online. All previously purchased tickets can be rescheduled with the Metro Theatre box office.