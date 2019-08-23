Bard On The Beach Adds Performances In 30th Season

Bard on the Beach announced today that as a result of popular demand, it has added seven performances of the provocative war story Coriolanus to its 30th Anniversary Season. The closing night performance of this immersive, cutting-edge play will now be Saturday, September 21.

Says Artistic Director Christopher Gaze: "This is the first time we have produced Coriolanus at Bard, so there is a great deal of excitement about it, especially with the extraordinary artist Moya O'Connell in the title role. I'm thrilled that there is so much anticipation - it's a terrific play and Dean Paul Gibson's production is remarkable. We're excited about being able to share it with more people, given the added capacity of these new performances."

The seven new Coriolanus performances are scheduled for the following dates: 7:30pm performances on Tuesday, September 10, Tuesday September 17, Wednesday September 18, Thursday September 19, Friday September 20, and Saturday, September 21; and a 2pm matinee on September 21.

Also added to the schedule: a performance of Shakespeare in Love on Tuesday, September 17 at 7:30pm. All the added Tuesday performances will be followed by a Talkback Tuesday interactive Q&A session with the actors.

The Festival's production of The Taming of the Shrew, on the BMO Mainstage, will close on Saturday September 21, the official closing night of the 30th Season. Closing night for Shakespeare in Love is Wednesday, September 18. Availability is very limited for some performances of all three plays - check online or call the Bard Box office to book seats.

Visit bardonthebeach.org for full details on all the plays and special events including Opera & Arias: Verdi and More! and Forum: Kate - Victim or Victor?, for the revised performances schedule and to buy tickets. Tickets can also be booked by calling the Bard Box Office at (604) 739-0559 (Monday through Sunday, 10am - 6pm).

About Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival

Bard on the Beach is one of Canada's largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Established in 1990, the annual summer festival's mission is to perform, explore and celebrate the genius of William Shakespeare, surrounded by the natural beauty of Vancouver, British Columbia. The 2019 Festival will run in Vanier Park until September 21; the 2020 Season will run from June 11 - September 26, 2020. Bard also offers year-round education and training programs for youth, adults and theatre professionals in its administrative home at the BMO Theatre Centre in Vancouver's Olympic Village as well as in schools and community facilities throughout BC's Lower Mainland.





