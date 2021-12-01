BWW Review: DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL is a Good Time!

Large-scale live theatre has returned to the stages of Vancouver after being away for quite some time. From November 18th, 2021 - January 2nd, 2022, the Arts Club will present Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. The musical tells the classic Christmas Carol story by Charles Dickens combined with music and lyrics from legendary artist Dolly Parton. From big dance numbers to heart-warming group songs, Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTRAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL is the perfect show to enjoy with friends and family. Arts Club succeeds in bringing magic to the theatre once again this holiday season!

Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL takes place in the 1930s telling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his hatred for Christmas. Throughout the show, three ghosts visit Scrooge and help him reflect on his past to make him realize the importance of helping others. For any fan of both this classic Christmas story and Dolly Parton's music, this show is truly worth the watch.

Overall, I was very pleased with the show. To start, the set design by Shizuka Kai was full of surprises that made the show interesting to see. The little gems that popped up throughout the show were unique and added an extra layer of depth to the rest of the production. Choreographer Julio Fuentes did an excellent job of piecing together the dance numbers. I was thoroughly impressed by the large group numbers and complex moves incorporated in the show. A true highlight of the musical was the ensemble. In many large-scale productions, the ensemble can often get tucked away behind the main characters, as they are not the focal point of the show. What I really admired about this production was how each ensemble member had their moment to shine. Whether it was a vocal moment, pivotal flashback scene, or even a moment when they were centre stage, I found that I was glued to each one of them during their time to shine!

David M. Adams who played Ebenezer Scrooge was the focal point of the show. His acting was seamless and his evolution throughout the story took an emotional toll on not just me, but the rest of the audience. He played the "grumpy old man" role perfectly at the start; however, evolved his character so well by the end of the show he had everyone in tears. His performance was not forced, over-acted, or choppy and flowed naturally with the show progression. Adams was the glue that held this show together, therefore making him the reason why you should come and see it this season.

For one of the first large venue Arts Club shows in a long time, I think that there definitely could have been some changes to how the check-in process was run. For those planning to attend, make sure to arrive early as vaccination cards and tickets need to be checked before entering the venue. On opening night, there was line that stretched around the building that delayed the show start time a bit. It was a bit of an inconvenience to stand out in the rain for 10-15 minutes as they checked everyone in; however, I was glad that the Arts Club is doing their part to ensure the safety of the audience members.

Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL was overall a pleasant experience that warmed my heart and got me into the Christmas spirit. The large-scale production was of exceptional quality is definitely worth the time and money to see! Dolly Parton's SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL plays at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage until January 2nd, 2022. Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased online at https://artsclub.com/shows/2021-2022/dolly-partons-smoky-mountain-christmas-carol or by calling the box office at 604- 687- 1644.

Photo Credit: Cast of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol: set design by Shizuka Kai; costume design by Carmen Alatorre; lighting design by Parjad Sharifi; photo by Moonrider Productions.