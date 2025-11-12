Review: The Arts Club Shares the Magic of FROZEN in a Production that Surprises and Delights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This month, the Arts Club presents a fresh production of Disney’s FROZEN at the Stanley BFL Canada Stage in Vancouver, BC. The production runs from October 30, 2025 to January 4, 2026, and arrives as one of the company’s largest family titles of the season! This version places the spotlight on the bond between two sisters who face fear, change, and responsibility in different ways. FROZEN blends magic, powerful music, and an emotional story that speaks to audiences of all ages.

FROZEN follows two sisters, Elsa and Anna, whose lives change when Elsa’s ice powers surge beyond her control and plunge Arendelle into deep winter. Fearing she will hurt those around her, Elsa retreats, while Anna sets out to find her, determined to bring her home. Along the journey, Anna meets Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf. Their search leads to a confrontation and pushes both sisters to address fear, trust, and responsibility. The story resolves as both sisters learn what their connection truly means for themselves and their kingdom.

FROZEN is built by an award-winning creative team. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote the music and lyrics. Jennifer Lee wrote the book and co-directed the original film with Chris Buck. The musical expands the score from the 2013 animated film, which became a global phenomenon soon after its release.

Chelsea Rose Winsby and the cast of Disney’s FROZEN. Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions

The Broadway production opened in March 2018 at the St. James Theatre, playing 26 previews and 825 regular performances until its closure in March 2020 due to the pandemic. A North American tour began in late 2019, paused, and restarted in 2021 followed by international versions including a West End run from 2021 to 2024. The stage version built on the success of the 2013 film, which earned more than one billion dollars worldwide, and set new records for animation, including Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. The film’s popularity led to the Broadway adaptation and a successful sequel, securing FROZEN as one of Disney’s most recognizable titles of all time!

FROZEN brings a mix of well known songs from the film and material written specifically for the musical. Numbers like “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” and “For The First Time in Forever” set the rhythm of the first act with strong energy. The production also includes musical theatre additions such as “Monster” and “End This Winter.” The new pieces support the characters, but the film songs received the strongest reaction from the audience. The opening sequence, led by the younger versions of Anna and Elsa, established the tone with humour and momentum.

Synthia Yusuf in Disney’s FROZEN. Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions

The visual side of the production played a major role in shaping the night. Scott Penner’s set design allowed the stage to shift quickly from the palace to the mountains and the ice palace. Moving platforms and hidden entrances were used often, creating quick transitions that kept the pace steady. Special effects by Kelsey John Torok added a strong layer of atmosphere, especially during moments that required a sense of magic. For a local theatre company, the coordination between the set and effects reached a high level and gave the show a scale that exceeded past fall musical productions at the Arts Club.

Opening night carried a strong sense of excitement, heightened by the post show gathering in the lobby. The audience included many children, which gave the performance a lively quality that the creative team acknowledged before the curtain rose. A few small technical issues appeared throughout the evening, including sound inconsistencies and a prop or two falling out of place. These moments did not disrupt the story. In several scenes, they added a bit of charm to the characters, especially the two actresses who played Anna.

Synthia Yusuf, Steffanie Davis, and the cast of Disney’s FROZEN. Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions

The opening night cast delivered committed performances from the first scenes. Nora Cowan and Adriana Buvyer opened the show as young Elsa and young Anna. Their timing and enthusiasm set the foundation for the sisters’ bond before the adult characters appeared. When Synthia Yusuf entered as Anna, she lifted the energy with “For the First Time in Forever.” Her performance connected easily with each character she interacted with. Yusuf has played many different roles in the Vancouver theatre scene and her range showed again with this production. Her work with Chelsea Rose Winsby as Elsa had a clear emotional core and gave weight to the central relationship.

Winsby carried Elsa with poise and clarity. Her presence felt controlled and measured in a way that suited the character’s struggle with responsibility and fear. The highlight of her performance came at the end of the first act with “Let It Go.” The staging, effects, and costume change produced one of the most striking moments of the night and earned an immediate positive response from the audience.

Synthia Yusuf and Kamyar Pazandeh in Disney’s FROZEN. Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions

The supporting cast brought strong detail to the musical. Daniel Curalli’s Hans balanced charm with a sharper edge. His chemistry with Yusuf made their scenes engaging, even with the audience already aware of the character’s intentions. Kamyar Pazandeh’s Kristoff carried an easy warmth paired with a strong voice. Steffanie Davis, Jacob Woike, and Joaquin Little each added personality to their scenes. Little’s Olaf was a major highlight for younger audience members. His timing and heartfelt stage presence captured the true spirit of his character.

Sven was one of the most memorable elements of the show. Played in rotation by Jeffrey Follis and Jarren Guerreiro, the character looked lifelike and moved with precision. The design and performance choices made Sven feel integrated into the world of the musical. This level of detail showed the commitment behind the production and demonstrated what the Arts Club could achieve with a story of this scale.

Costumes designed by Alaia Hamer added richness to the visual aspect of the show. Some looks stayed close to the film, while others drew from traditional Norwegian clothing. The research was evident in the patterns, textures, and colours chosen for each character. The palette remained bright and consistent with the source material while offering original touches that supported the staging and character work.

Chelsea Rose Winsby in Disney’s FROZEN, 2025. Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions

The Arts Club’s production of Disney’s FROZEN brings together strong performances, detailed design work, and the familiar story that audiences continue to connect with. The creative choices around movement, effects, and character work give this production a sense of scale that feels rare for a local run. Families, longtime fans, and newcomers will all find something to enjoy, whether through the music, the humour, or the emotional thread between the two sisters.

As the holiday season approaches, this production arrives at the right moment. It offers a night of theatre that feels accessible to children while still giving adult audiences plenty to appreciate. With its mix of spectacle, thoughtful direction, and committed performances, FROZEN stands out as one of Arts Club’s most ambitious fall musicals in years.

Disney’s FROZEN presented by The Arts Club Theatre Company will play in Vancouver, BC at the Stanley BFL Canada Stage until January 4th, 2026. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Synthia Yusuf and Chelsea Rose Winsby in Disney’s FROZEN. Photo by Moonrider Productions.

