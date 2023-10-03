Anvil Theatre Presents THROUGH MY EYES, November 17 & 18

This performance full of surprises invites audiences to see the world afresh through the eyes of a child who explores.
Anvil Theatre will present a Bouge de là dance production, Through My Eyes, on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at 1:00pm.
A topsy-turvy playground where dance continually shifts with the context, this performance full of surprises invites audiences to see the world afresh through the eyes of a child who explores.
A dancer enters the stage and discovers a ball. Intrigued, she moves toward it, carefully. As soon as she touches it, the magic of the stage is unleashed – the lights go up, the décor appears all around her, shadows play their tricks and transform one dancer into many! Now there are four of her to play together and discover a constantly changing environment: a graphical world made up of forms, colours, textures, sounds, and illusions.
An ode to the power of imagination, Through My Eyes stimulates the child’s senses and brings us back to one of the loveliest things about childhood – a tireless capacity for wonder.
Tickets for Through My Eyes range in price from $11.50 to $21.50 and are available online at Click Here or by phone at 604.521.5050.
Produced by: Bouge de là
Conceived, Directed, and Choreographed by: Hélène Langevin
Choreographic Assistants and Rehearsal Directors: Marie-Eve Carrière and Jean-François Légaré
Performances by: Angélique Delorme, Érika Morin, Myriam Tremblay, Julie Tymchuk, and Artistic Director Hélène Langevin
Sets and Costumes: Marilène Bastien
Music: Bernard Falaise
Lighting: Lucie Bazzo
Dramatist: Claudine Robillard
Makeup: Suzanne Trépanier
Acting Coach: Guillaume Chouinard
Production Manager: Catherine Comeau
Technical Director: Martin Lepage
Sound and Video: Guy Fortin
Illustration: Anna Font Illustration
Graphic Design: Corinne Béve
Photographer: Rolline Laporte
