Anvil Theatre Presents THROUGH MY EYES, November 17 & 18

This performance full of surprises invites audiences to see the world afresh through the eyes of a child who explores.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: tripleS LOVElution on Their Debut Mini Album and Current US Tour! Photo 1 Interview: tripleS LOVElution on Their Debut Mini Album and Current US Tour!
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: Feed Us More of Arts Club's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS! Photo 4 Review: Feed Us More of Arts Club's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS!

Anvil Theatre Presents THROUGH MY EYES, November 17 & 18

Anvil Theatre will present a Bouge de là dance production, Through My Eyes, on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at 1:00pm.

A topsy-turvy playground where dance continually shifts with the context, this performance full of surprises invites audiences to see the world afresh through the eyes of a child who explores.

A dancer enters the stage and discovers a ball. Intrigued, she moves toward it, carefully. As soon as she touches it, the magic of the stage is unleashed – the lights go up, the décor appears all around her, shadows play their tricks and transform one dancer into many! Now there are four of her to play together and discover a constantly changing environment: a graphical world made up of forms, colours, textures, sounds, and illusions.

An ode to the power of imagination, Through My Eyes stimulates the child’s senses and brings us back to one of the loveliest things about childhood – a tireless capacity for wonder.

Tickets for Through My Eyes range in price from $11.50 to $21.50 and are available online at Click Here or by phone at 604.521.5050.

Through My Eyes:

Produced by:  Bouge de là

Conceived, Directed, and Choreographed by:  Hélène Langevin

Choreographic Assistants and Rehearsal Directors:  Marie-Eve Carrière and Jean-François Légaré

Performances by:  Angélique Delorme, Érika Morin, Myriam Tremblay, Julie Tymchuk, and Artistic Director Hélène Langevin

Sets and Costumes:  Marilène Bastien

Music:  Bernard Falaise

Lighting:  Lucie Bazzo

Dramatist:  Claudine Robillard

Makeup:  Suzanne Trépanier

Acting Coach:  Guillaume Chouinard

Production Manager:  Catherine Comeau

Technical Director:  Martin Lepage

Sound and Video:  Guy Fortin

Illustration:  Anna Font Illustration

Graphic Design:  Corinne Béve

Photographer:  Rolline Laporte




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Vancouver

1
The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents EMILY CARR: A ROOM OF HER OWN Photo
The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents EMILY CARR: A ROOM OF HER OWN

The Vancouver Art Gallery will launch a yearlong exhibition with highlights from the permanent collection of Emily Carr paintings.

2
Premiere of ACCUMULATION Comes to Performance Works in November Photo
Premiere of ACCUMULATION Comes to Performance Works in November

The dynamic world premiere of Accumulation is a transcontinental performance project by Co.ERASGA Dance, in collaboration with participating artists from the United States (New York), Canada and France. Learn more about the event here!

3
Review: Feed Us More of Arts Clubs LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS! Photo
Review: Feed Us More of Arts Club's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS!

A flower shop, a love story, and an anthropomorphic, carnivorous plant … this peculiar, yet intriguing combination from the Arts Club’s latest musical was the perfect recipe for one of the best shows to grace the Vancouver stage this year.

4
DanceHouse Performs World Premiere of Kidd Pivots Dance/Theatre Hybrid ASSEMBLY HALL Photo
DanceHouse Performs World Premiere of Kidd Pivot's Dance/Theatre Hybrid ASSEMBLY HALL

DanceHouse presents the world premiere of Kidd Pivot’s Assembly Hall, October 26-28, 2023 at 8pm at the Vancouver Playhouse. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (1/23-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
Arts Club Theatre Company (9/07-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rising Action
Ballet Kelowna (11/03-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy
Massey Theatre (11/28-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Calle Verde + Jhoely Triana Flamenco
Scotiabank Dance Centre (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vancouver International Film Festival
Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) 2023 (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magic Flute
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (10/21-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season
DanceHouse (7/01-5/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You