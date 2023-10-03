Anvil Theatre Presents THROUGH MY EYES, November 17 & 18

Anvil Theatre will present a Bouge de là dance production, Through My Eyes, on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at 1:00pm.

A topsy-turvy playground where dance continually shifts with the context, this performance full of surprises invites audiences to see the world afresh through the eyes of a child who explores.

A dancer enters the stage and discovers a ball. Intrigued, she moves toward it, carefully. As soon as she touches it, the magic of the stage is unleashed – the lights go up, the décor appears all around her, shadows play their tricks and transform one dancer into many! Now there are four of her to play together and discover a constantly changing environment: a graphical world made up of forms, colours, textures, sounds, and illusions.

An ode to the power of imagination, Through My Eyes stimulates the child’s senses and brings us back to one of the loveliest things about childhood – a tireless capacity for wonder.

Tickets for Through My Eyes range in price from $11.50 to $21.50 and are available online at Click Here or by phone at 604.521.5050.

Through My Eyes:

Produced by: Bouge de là

Conceived, Directed, and Choreographed by: Hélène Langevin

Choreographic Assistants and Rehearsal Directors: Marie-Eve Carrière and Jean-François Légaré

Performances by: Angélique Delorme, Érika Morin, Myriam Tremblay, Julie Tymchuk, and Artistic Director Hélène Langevin

Sets and Costumes: Marilène Bastien

Music: Bernard Falaise

Lighting: Lucie Bazzo

Dramatist: Claudine Robillard

Makeup: Suzanne Trépanier

Acting Coach: Guillaume Chouinard

Production Manager: Catherine Comeau

Technical Director: Martin Lepage

Sound and Video: Guy Fortin

Illustration: Anna Font Illustration

Graphic Design: Corinne Béve

Photographer: Rolline Laporte