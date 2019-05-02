ZOG Comes to the Darlington Hippodrome

Freckle Productions have announced the world premiere stage adaptation of Zog, based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, will be flying into Darlington Hippodrome on Friday 17 May to Sunday 19 May on its first ever UK Tour.

Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon's school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through school. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet...a duel with a knight, Sir Gadabout the Great! Zog promises to be roaring fun for all ages.

Zog is adapted and directed by Mike Shepherd (founder and Artistic Director of Kneehigh) with an original folk score by Johnny Flynn and designs by Katie Sykes. Completing the creative team are movement director Tom Jackson-Greaves (Billionaire Boy, UK Tour), lighting designer Ric Mountjoy (The Play that Goes Wrong), sound designer Julian Starr (Violet, Charing Cross Theatre), puppet designer Lyndie Wright (Little Angel Theatre), puppet director Sarah Wright (Kneehigh's Brief Encounter) and aerial specialist Tina Koch.

The cast features Elliot McKenzie as Zog, Emily Benjamin (Bat Out Of Hell) as Princess Pearl, Robert Ginty (Salome and Coriolanus, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Sir Gadabout the Great and Euan Wilson (Stick Man, UK Tour) as Madame Dragon, with Dixie McDevitt (National Youth Theatre alumni) as Ensemble. The cast of actor-puppeteers will bring the world of Zog to life with handcrafted puppets designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright.

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's number one picture book pair and are creators of many modern classics, including The Gruffalo which is in 75 languages.

Zog was first published in 2010 and won the Galaxy National Children's Book of the Year Award. It has gone on to become a perennial bestseller. For Christmas 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog on BBC One featuring an all-star cast.

Suitable for children and families of all ages.

Zog runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 May.

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You