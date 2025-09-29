Yves Saint Laurent Musical READY TO WEAR Will Have Lunchtime Reading at the Other Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its successful presentation at the prestigious BEAM 2025 Showcase in May, the new musical "Ready to Wear" will receive a lunchtime reading at The Other Palace as part of the Musical Bites series. Set on a single day in the life of acclaimed fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, this magical and heartfelt musical will bring audiences into the world of a designer's workshop.

The reading will take place on Wednesday 15th October at 1:30pm, offering audiences the chance to experience a script-in-hand performance of this exciting new work in development. This one man show will be led by actor Per Carminger, bringing his talent and energy to the complicated designer.

"Ready to Wear" is the newest work by author Rachel Garnet, who London audiences will remember from her critically acclaimed play "Starcrossed" which played at Wilton's Musical Hall in 2022. After generating buzz at BEAM, where industry professionals praised its originality and vibrancy, the creative team is eager to share more of the piece with a wider audience.

The Musical Bites series at The Other Palace is a unique initiative that gives audiences a taste of brand-new musicals during their lunch hour. Each event features a 45-minute excerpt of a work in progress, performed live from The Other Palace bar, with an opportunity to provide feedback directly to the writers. All ticket revenue goes straight to the creative team, helping support the development of new British musicals.