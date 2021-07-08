Young People Offered the Chance to Dance Again in the Free of Charge Young Amici Summer School

This July, Young Amici will be in West London for their summer school giving vulnerable and isolated young people the opportunity to dance again. Young Amici is an inclusive - disabled and non-disabled - dance theatre collective that aims to inspire the next generation of dancers and share inclusive practice through performance and workshops.

The sessions will be held in a Covid-safe way in the dance studio, and will be accessible online in a live stream for those who don't yet feel comfortable meeting in person. Young Amici Summer School is free to all participants, with daily dance sessions for individuals to develop their own practice, as well as to learn new skills with professional workshops in ballet, yoga, Feldenkrais, breath meditation, drama and more. The week will culminate in a live streamed final sharing of the dance created during the week.

Young Amici is part of the world-renowned integrated Amici Dance Theatre Company, who are artists-in-residence at Lyric Hammersmith. Usually Young Amici meet weekly during term time in the Lyric dance studio but, during the last year, they have run online sessions. In June they transitioned to blended sessions for those who felt able to return to the studio again. Classes are for disabled and non-disabled young people, aged 11 - 25, and are fully inclusive, often leading to opportunities in performance and leadership training.

This incredible summer school is a vital and rewarding chance for vulnerable young people to meet new people, express themselves and their love for the arts and creativity in a safe environment and experience dance through Amici's unique improvisation techniques.