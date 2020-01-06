Young Darlington Musicians Will Compose and Perform Own Piece Of Music With World Class Orchestra

As part of the Darlington Concert Series co-produced by Orchestras Live and Darlington Hippodrome, a creative project is being held for young musicians from local Secondary schools who will compose their own piece of music to perform with the Hallé Orchestra at Darlington Hippodrome.

In workshops led by experienced Hallé musicians and Orchestras Live/Spitalfields new trainee music leader Alice Phelps, a short 5 minute piece is being devised that combines the participants and Halle musicians as an ensemble.

Hallé musicians and Alice are working with young guitar players at Haughton School in Education Village and Longfield Academy to explore the themes, structure and musical ideas of the Rodrigo Guitar Concerto.

A final workshop will take place on Tuesday 7th January at Longfield Academy in Darlington before rehearsals in the Hippodrome on Thursday 9th January culminating in the new piece opening the Halle's concert at Darlington Hippodrome that evening, performed by the young musicians alongside those from the Hallé and soloist Craig Ogden. The young people will be given free tickets to attend the rest of the concert, so they have the opportunity to experience the full orchestra perform and hear the music used as the inspiration for the project performed live by international guitarist Craig Ogden.

The Hallé Orchestra perform at Darlington Hippodrome at 7.30pm on Thursday 9th January.



For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You