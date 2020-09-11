You Can Now Hold Your Wedding at Darlington Hippodrome

The possibilities for theatricality are endless.

Darlington Hippodrome is offering the opportunity to host weddings.

Think of the possibilities of holding your special day in the most glorious setting of the auditorium at Darlington Hippodrome. The stage is set for the principal players to make their big entrance to the music of Mamma Mia (I Do, I Do, I Do) or perhaps The Lion King (Can You Feel The Love Tonight). The possibilities for theatricality are endless. Your order of service could be disguised as a show programme, invitations could resemble tickets, your wedding guests could queue for interval ice-creams during the signing of the register.

Holding your wedding at Darlington Hippodrome is a chance to do something different in a venue that is genuinely unique. The Hippodrome's beautiful gold and red auditorium makes a stunning backdrop as a first choice venue or if you are looking for a replacement location for your big day in 2020.

Councillor Andy Keir said "Choosing the perfect venue for your wedding is a top priority for any couple. Holding your special day in the unique surroundings of Darlington Hippodrome and having your ceremony take place on stage would add an extra touch of magic to what will be an unforgettable experience."

Chris Hall, Darlington Hippodrome's Operations Manager said "The friendly team here at Darlington Hippodrome will be as flexible as possible, following the current guidelines, to make your wedding day as special as you ever dreamed it could be".

For more information on how you can make your ceremony a day to remember at Darlington Hippodrome please contact the front of house team on 01325 405508 or email hires.hippodrome@darlington.gov.uk.

