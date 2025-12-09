Ginger Johnson Will Bring SHOW PONY on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of the UK’s most celebrated drag queens, Ginger Johnson, is back with a brand new show Show Pony, which will tour across the UK from September 2026 through to February 2027. Tickets are available via pre-sale on Wednesday 10th December with general on sale taking place on Friday 12th December.

You’ve seen her in the MasterChef kitchen… You’ve seen her on the Drag Race runway… Now it's time to see her in her element: outrageous, untamed and completely off the reins.

Following the success of her 2024 tour Ginger Johnson Blows Off!, the nation’s silliest sausage is back on the road with her brand new live spectacular: Show Pony.

Promising high camp, low morals, and double helpings of her trademark ridiculousness, Show Pony is a barnstorming night of whip-smart comedy and top-tier talent that proves why Ginger is one of Britain’s most beloved queens.

Ginger said: “In between whipping up a storm in the MasterChef kitchen, I’ve been busy cooking my brand new live show and I can’t wait to dish it out in theatres up and down the UK in 2026 and beyond!”

As seen recently cooking in full-drag on BBC One’s Celebrity MasterChef, and snatching the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5, Ginger returns to the stage following her critically acclaimed sell-out 2024 solo daredevil show Ginger Johnson Blows Off!. Now in Show Pony, Ginger returns, putting her best hoof forward and prancing into the spotlight to wow audiences nationwide.

About Ginger Johnson

Ginger Johnson is an award-winning artist, writer, performer, presenter and helium balloon in the shape of a woman.

Following a 15-years-long career as a critically acclaimed cabaret artist and theatre maker, Ginger shot to international stardom when she was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series five. Since then, she has wowed audiences across the globe, cementing her reputation as a powerhouse drag performer with a big heart and an even bigger mouth.

Ginger’s theatre credits include self-penned one woman and ensemble productions that push the boundaries of drag and theatre conventions to create unforgettable live experiences for her audiences. These include: Down The Rabbit Hole, 2016, The Queen’s Head, 2017, How To Catch A Krampus, 2018, Ginger Johnson’s Happy Place, 2019, Escape From Planet Trash, 2019, Dog Show, 2021. She also starred as Captain Hook (Peter Pan, 2024) in pantomime in London’s West End.

Her most recent solo theatre adventure (Ginger Johnson Blows Off!, 2024) in which she attempted to live out her childhood dream of becoming a daredevil stuntwoman, received five star rave reviews and played to sold out houses in Edinburgh (Pleasance Theatre), London (Soho Theatre), and main house venues up and down the UK.

On screen, Ginger created and starred in her own genre-bending TV show (Ginger’s House, 2024) which aired on BBC Three and showcased her love of classic British sitcoms alongside her notorious sweet tooth for the ridiculous. Ginger has written and co-presented a groundbreaking digital breakfast show (Wakey!, 2020) which focussed on mental health and wellbeing and ran for over 250 episodes.

Surprising, irreverent and deliciously silly, Ginger’s work - both on and off the stage - has seen her carve out a name for herself as an unstoppable force of creativity and Queer joy.

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

Friday 4 September – Cardiff, Millennium Centre

Saturday 5 September – Cardiff, Millennium Centre

Thursday 10 September – Bristol, Redgrave Theatre

Friday 11 September – Milton Keynes, The Stables

Saturday 12 September – Norwich, Playhouse

Thursday 17 September – Worcester, Swan Theatre

Friday 18 September – Brighton, Old Market

Saturday 19 September – Hertford, BEAM

OCTOBER

Friday 2 October – Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal

Saturday 10 October – Exeter, Corn Exchange

Friday 16 October – Leicester, The Y Theatre

Saturday 17 October – Newcastle upon Tyne, Northern Stage

Saturday 24 October – Bournemouth, Pavilion

NOVEMBER

Monday 2 – Saturday 7 November – London, Soho Theatre (Dean Street)

Thursday 12 November – Bath, Komedia

Saturday 14 November – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

Sunday 15 November – Salford, The Lowry

Friday 20 November – Sheffield, Steamworks

Saturday 21 November – Nottingham, Playhouse

JANUARY

Friday 15 January – Cambridge, Junction

Saturday 16 January – Southend, Palace

Friday 22 January – Lincoln, New Theatre Royal

Saturday 23 January – Leeds, City Varieties

Sunday 24 January – Bracknell, South Hill Park

FEBRUARY

Thursday 4 February – Southampton, Mayflower

Saturday 6 February – Lichfield, Garrick

Saturday 20 February – Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

Thursday 25 February – Derby, Theatre

Friday 26 February – Newbury, Corn Exchange

Photo Credit: Eivind Hansen