Ginger Johnson Will Bring SHOW PONY on UK Tour

Ginger Johnson is known for Celebrity MasterChef and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
One of the UK’s most celebrated drag queens, Ginger Johnson, is back with a brand new show Show Pony, which will tour across the UK from September 2026 through to February 2027. Tickets are available via pre-sale on Wednesday 10th December with general on sale taking place on Friday 12th December.
You’ve seen her in the MasterChef kitchen… You’ve seen her on the Drag Race runway… Now it's time to see her in her element: outrageous, untamed and completely off the reins.
Following the success of her 2024 tour Ginger Johnson Blows Off!, the nation’s silliest sausage is back on the road with her brand new live spectacular: Show Pony.
Promising high camp, low morals, and double helpings of her trademark ridiculousness, Show Pony is a barnstorming night of whip-smart comedy and top-tier talent that proves why Ginger is one of Britain’s most beloved queens.
Ginger said: “In between whipping up a storm in the MasterChef kitchen, I’ve been busy cooking my brand new live show and I can’t wait to dish it out in theatres up and down the UK in 2026 and beyond!”
As seen recently cooking in full-drag on BBC One’s Celebrity MasterChef, and snatching the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5, Ginger returns to the stage following her critically acclaimed sell-out 2024 solo daredevil show Ginger Johnson Blows Off!. Now in Show Pony, Ginger returns, putting her best hoof forward and prancing into the spotlight to wow audiences nationwide.
Ginger Johnson is an award-winning artist, writer, performer, presenter and helium balloon in the shape of a woman.
Following a 15-years-long career as a critically acclaimed cabaret artist and theatre maker, Ginger shot to international stardom when she was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series five. Since then, she has wowed audiences across the globe, cementing her reputation as a powerhouse drag performer with a big heart and an even bigger mouth.
Ginger’s theatre credits include self-penned one woman and ensemble productions that push the boundaries of drag and theatre conventions to create unforgettable live experiences for her audiences. These include: Down The Rabbit Hole, 2016, The Queen’s Head, 2017, How To Catch A Krampus, 2018, Ginger Johnson’s Happy Place, 2019, Escape From Planet Trash, 2019, Dog Show, 2021. She also starred as Captain Hook (Peter Pan, 2024) in pantomime in London’s West End.
Her most recent solo theatre adventure (Ginger Johnson Blows Off!, 2024) in which she attempted to live out her childhood dream of becoming a daredevil stuntwoman, received five star rave reviews and played to sold out houses in Edinburgh (Pleasance Theatre), London (Soho Theatre), and main house venues up and down the UK.
On screen, Ginger created and starred in her own genre-bending TV show (Ginger’s House, 2024) which aired on BBC Three and showcased her love of classic British sitcoms alongside her notorious sweet tooth for the ridiculous. Ginger has written and co-presented a groundbreaking digital breakfast show (Wakey!, 2020) which focussed on mental health and wellbeing and ran for over 250 episodes.
Surprising, irreverent and deliciously silly, Ginger’s work - both on and off the stage - has seen her carve out a name for herself as an unstoppable force of creativity and Queer joy.
SEPTEMBER
Friday 4 September – Cardiff, Millennium Centre
Saturday 5 September – Cardiff, Millennium Centre
Thursday 10 September – Bristol, Redgrave Theatre
Friday 11 September – Milton Keynes, The Stables
Saturday 12 September – Norwich, Playhouse
Thursday 17 September – Worcester, Swan Theatre
Friday 18 September – Brighton, Old Market
Saturday 19 September – Hertford, BEAM
OCTOBER
Friday 2 October – Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal
Saturday 10 October – Exeter, Corn Exchange
Friday 16 October – Leicester, The Y Theatre
Saturday 17 October – Newcastle upon Tyne, Northern Stage
Saturday 24 October – Bournemouth, Pavilion
NOVEMBER
Monday 2 – Saturday 7 November – London, Soho Theatre (Dean Street)
Thursday 12 November – Bath, Komedia
Saturday 14 November – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
Sunday 15 November – Salford, The Lowry
Friday 20 November – Sheffield, Steamworks
Saturday 21 November – Nottingham, Playhouse
JANUARY
Friday 15 January – Cambridge, Junction
Saturday 16 January – Southend, Palace
Friday 22 January – Lincoln, New Theatre Royal
Saturday 23 January – Leeds, City Varieties
Sunday 24 January – Bracknell, South Hill Park
FEBRUARY
Thursday 4 February – Southampton, Mayflower
Saturday 6 February – Lichfield, Garrick
Saturday 20 February – Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn
Thursday 25 February – Derby, Theatre
Friday 26 February – Newbury, Corn Exchange
Photo Credit: Eivind Hansen
