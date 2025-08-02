Yorkshire Day Cameo by Actor Anthony Wise Delights Fans

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cult film fans got an unexpected treat this Yorkshire Day when actor Anthony Wise - the man behind the iconic line "Get in the back of the van!" from Withnail and I - resurfaced in a delightful nstagram Reel posted by theatre company SHAW2020.

Filmed during rehearsals for Shaw vs. Chekhov, Wise, a native Yorkshireman, is flanked by a box of decaf Yorkshire Tea, a tin teapot, a giant tea urn, and a scattering of custard creams he proudly raises a cup and declares, "A proper cup of Yorkshire tea during rehearsals. On Yorkshire Day!" He takes a hearty sip, smacks his lips with satisfaction and signs off with: "Bye - nowt like it," before giving the camera a cheeky wink. The words "Happy Yorkshire Day" flash across the screen as the video ends.

The short clip, posted on SHAW2020's Instagram, has quickly gained traction, with fans celebrating Wise's return to the screen. Though best known for his unforgettable Withnail cameo, Wise has long been a respected theatre actor, and now stars in SHAW2020's double bill of George Bernard Shaw's Village Wooing and Chekhov's The Proposal, running at Theatre at the Tabard from August 6 to 23.

Whether you're here for the tea or the theatre, Anthony Wise is once again proving that - even with just a few words - he knows exactly how to steal the show.