World Premiere of TWO OF US Comes to Watford Palace Theatre

Adapted from Mark Stanfield's highly praised screenplay of the same name, and the centrepiece of Steve Marmion's first season at Watford Palace Theatre, Two Of Us is an intimate exploration of what might have happened during the final meeting of two musical icons.

Starring Barry Sloane (Jerusalem; Boys From The Blackstuff; Call of Duty; Sandman) as John Lennon and Jay Johnson (Nowhere Boy; Wishful Thinking) as Paul McCartney. Audiences will be invited into a New York City apartment to witness the story of two working class boys who loved each other.

A play about reunions and male relationships, Two of Us sees Barry Sloane and Scot Williams working together again, having previously starred together on In His Life: The John Lennon Story for NBC in the US. Also, it was during the Broadway run of Jerusalem, where Sloane befriended cast member Richard Short (The Tragedy of Macbeth; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) where they had the idea for the play after listening to a podcast of McCartney talking about “his biggest regret [being] not telling John Lennon that he loved him when they last met” in Manhattan in April 1976.

“Men just couldn't say that to each other then, it was impossible,” Sloane says, “and McCartney just wishes that he had held him and told him that.” It is with this sentiment that the play delves into themes of masculinity and examining male friendships. “We thought that was a great basis for a play,” Sloane continues, “and what we've written ruminates on what may have happened behind closed doors on that day.”

In 1976, tired of the spotlight, John Lennon chose to be a stay-at-home dad to his baby son, Sean.

Paul McCartney was number one all over the world with his new band, Wings, and about to embark on a global tour.

Once inseparable, both men were now worlds apart.

Six years after the bitter break-up of The Beatles, Paul paid a visit to John's apartment in New York City.

Unannounced.

It would be the final time they EVER met.

The play is written by Mark Stanfield, Richard Short & Barry Sloane and directed by Scot Williams, with design by Amy Jane Cook, composition and sound design by Adrienne Quartly, lighting design by Katy Morrison, with audio and visuals by DMLK.

