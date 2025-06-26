Woolwich Works Reveals Summer Lineup of Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, South East London’s premiere arts and cultural venue Woolwich Works rolls out a season of live entertainment that brings together big-name comedy, life-affirming music, Pride celebrations and community spirit. With indoor and outdoor events, free courtyard parties and some of the UK’s most exciting acts, it’s the perfect cultural alternative to the usual summer circuit — whether you’re avoiding the mud or just looking for something new a little closer to home.

Live at the Works returns in July (12 July) as South London’s biggest comedy night, headlined by one of Britain’s best-loved comedians, not to mention Taskmaster champion and Off Menu podcast host Ed Gamble, alongside Thanyia Moore (Mock the Week), British Comedian of the Year finalist Thor Stenhaug and award-winning comedian and podcaster Aurie Styla. It’s just one highlight in a diverse programme designed to get audiences dancing, laughing and coming together.

Kicking things off earlier that weekend is Alafia, the UK’s leading Afro-Cuban dance and culture festival (11–13 July) hosted by the Acosta Dance Centre, one of Woolwich Works’ resident artistic companies, with DJs, salsa, son and rumba workshops (amongst many more) and late-night dancing. The summer programme also features Karaoke at the Works (11 July) for some frivolous vocal fun, a one-off performance from community choir Out of the Shadows (13 July – expect anything from Queen to Gershwin), and the return of the Orange Room Open Mic (17 July), a spoken-word, musical and multi-platform celebration of Black British identity and creativity.

Meanwhile, Pride is joyfully represented on Sunday 6 July with Proud Together, a free community celebration in the sunny courtyard featuring music, performance and solidarity.

The third in the Chineke! Chamber Series will also return to Woolwich Works on 24 July and will feature three live percussionists, Engin Eskici, Cameron Gorman and Toril Azzalini-Macheclar.

Later in July, the ever-popular The Original Jerk Cookout (25 – 27 July) brings Caribbean street food, vintage cars, vinyl stalls, family activities and an unbeatable soundtrack — with live sets at the opening party on Friday 25 July from Loose Ends, the first British R&B group to score a no.1 gold album in the United States, Janet Kay MBE (best-known for her 1979 no.1 single ‘Silly Games’, recently immortalized in Steve McQueen’s award-winning Lovers Rock) and Heatwave’s Alex Charles (of ‘Boogie Nights’ fame).

August sees an uplifting fundraising event come to the Works, Rhythm of Hope (10 August), a spectacular charity fundraising event dedicated to supporting the impactful Food for the Poor (FFPJA), the largest charity in the Caribbean. More than just a concert, it's a sustainable initiative aimed at rebuilding lives and homes that were devastated by natural disasters in Jamaica. A selection of international reggae acts from Jamaica will performing, as well as homegrown UK talent and a fusion of Caribbean rhythms, gospel harmonies, and diverse musical styles.

With most events under £30, many free to attend, and with fast links from across London via the Elizabeth Line and Uber Boat by Thames Clipper, Woolwich Works is the perfect place to unwind, reconnect and enjoy culture this summer.

Liat Rosenthal, Head of Creative Programming at Woolwich Works said: “We’ve created a summer programme that’s bold, joyful and open to everyone. Whether it’s laughter, dancing, Pride celebrations, Caribbean food, or live music that brings people together, Woolwich Works is ready to welcome you.”

