Wiltshire Creative To Receive £140,522 From Third Round Of The Government's Culture Recovery Fund

Wiltshire Creative, led by Artistic Director Gareth Machin and Executive Director Sebastian Warrack, today announces that they are among 925 organisations to benefit from the latest round of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund. More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country in the latest round of support from the government, with Wiltshire Creative receiving £140,522.

Comprising of Salisbury Playhouse, Salisbury Arts Centre and Salisbury International Arts Festival, Wiltshire Creative will use the funding to continue to support and develop a thriving cultural scene in the South West, including growing the internal staff team by increasing departmental support, investing in local creatives and freelancers, and enhancing the programme of events on offer across Wiltshire Creative's venues.

Sebastian Warrack, Executive Director of Wiltshire Creative, said today "This funding is pivotal in our toolkit towards recovery, following a challenging few years. We are constantly regularly looking to grow and develop as an organisation and add capacity when finances allow. The DCMS's support in this is vital if we want to continue the work we do - not just for our audiences, but for our wider communities and young people."

Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary said today "Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they're from. Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people."