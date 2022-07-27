Wiltshire Creative Announces Programming For Salisbury Arts Centre's Autumn/Winter Season

With the Summer Open Exhibition currently taking place at the Salisbury Arts Centre until 3rd September, Wiltshire Creative today announces its autumn/winter line up. A fantastic programme of comedy, music, theatre, and performance art has been mapped out from 10th September until 14th January.

The season opens with Alfie Moore's: Fair Cop Unleashed, a funny and thrilling journey looking back on his time in the police force. The season will include some hilarious comedy nights from Jen Brister, Mitch Benn and Rob Newman. Salisbury Arts Centre will also be raising money for Ukraine, with their fundraiser Ukraine A Go Go!! Two fantastic evenings of live music, to raise money for Ukrainians taking refuge in and around Wiltshire. The programme also includes a diverse musical line-up featuring a diverse collection of music from live jazz to festive classics. All Floyd will be taking audiences through the classic Pink Floyd anthology. The Showhawk Duo will be playing all the best dance/rave songs audiences know and love. The Spitfire Sisters will bring a more festive spirit come November, and Olivier Award Winner Guy Masterson's A Christmas Carol will be staged as the Christmas production. The Deloreon's will lead some terrific New Year's celebrations with their New Year's Eve Party, with a glass of fizz, of course! The season finishes with comedian Gary Delaney, star of Live at the Apollo, with a brand-new show, and some masterful one-liners.

Producer, Juliet Coveney said today: "We are thrilled to announce our Autumn Winter Season at Salisbury Arts Centre. We have a great line-up with some brilliant comics, wonderful music, a two-day fundraiser, and a fantastic party with The Deloreons that will ring in the New Year!"

10 September 2022

ALFIE MOORE'S: FAIR COP UNLEASHED

Join BBC Radio 4's cop-turned-comedian Alfie Moore for his latest stand-up tour show. Fair Cop Unleashed is based on a dramatic real-life incident from Alfie's police casebook. Relive with him the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance. It was no laughing matter - but this show certainly is! Enjoy Alfie's unique brand of humour hilariously woven together with his personal insights into life on the front-line of the police force.

It would be a crime to miss it!

Age Guidance: 14+

Tickets from £16.50

16 September 2022

SOLVE-ALONG-A-MURDER-SHE-WROTE

In the beloved TV show Murder, She Wrote, feisty widow, Jessica Fletcher, solves crimes when she's not busy writing about them. This show brings a twist to the original TV series by making the episode interactive. You play detective as your host guides you through the episode with jokes, games, and much frivolity - plus there's a murder to be solved.

Age Guidance: 18+

Tickets from £16.50

23 - 24 September 2022

UKRAINE A GO GO!!

Two fantastic evenings of live music to raise money for Ukraine with all profits going to Ukrainian refugee families in the Wiltshire area.

Age Guidance: 14+ (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)

Tickets from £7

29 September 2022

JAZZ SOCIAL

Following the success of last year's Jazz Social as part of Silver Salisbury, we are pleased to welcome back Celebrating Wiltshire musicians Dan Baker and Paul Young for an afternoon of jazz classics.

In the friendly setting of Salisbury Arts Centre enjoy an afternoon of great music and delicious refreshments.

Age Guidance: 5+

Tickets £5 including refreshments

30 September 2022

28 October 2022

25 November 2022

BARNSTORMERS COMEDY

As ever, an excellent Barnstormers Comedy will introduce three more top acts from the London comedy circuit and beyond. We recommend booking early as Barnstormers regularly sells out and ticket prices are subject to increase with demand. Ticket holders for this event will be seated at unreserved cabaret tables of up to 8 people. Tables will be allocated on a first come first served basis, so please arrive early with your group so we can try our best to seat you together.

Age Guidance: 18+

Tickets from £14.50

1 October 2022

PAVEMENT LIFE

Pavement Life explores what it is to use paths and pavements. Walking, wheelchairs, buggies, bus stops, waiting your turn, keeping your distance...

Writer Jim Read and performer Louise Jordan have been working with Wiltshire Creative's over 60s group Mind The Gap to create an afternoon of memorable monologues.

This event is free.

7 October 2022

ALL FLOYD

All Floyd's 2022 tour brings more of the classic Pink Floyd anthology to shows throughout the year, all faithfully recreated in the meticulous detail now expected by All Floyd fans.



Delivered with stunning visuals and a world-class sound system, the 2022 tour builds on the successes of previous tours to both astound and impress even the most hardened of tribute act doubters...



This is a show not to miss, a spectacular and honest display of Pink Floyd's rich musical legacy featuring tracks from Meddle and the iconic Dark Side of the Moon through to The Division Bell.

Running Time: 2hrs 45mins

Tickets from £19.50

8 October 2022

JEN BRISTER: THE OPTIMIST

If Jen Brister has learned anything in the past 18 months, it's that she's no good in a crisis. (Unless you count getting into the foetal position in under 30 seconds.) Has the pandemic changed her for the better or is she the same old pessimistic naysayer she's always been?

We all know the answer to that. Let us just hope she can make it funny.

Running Time: 90 minutes

Age Guidance: 16+

Tickets from £15.50

14 October 2022

THE SHOWHAWK DUO

Viral sensation acoustic rave pioneers, festival favourites playing all the best dance/rave songs you know and love, with millions of YouTube views, The Showhawk Duo create a truly unique and impressive sound, dazzling audiences worldwide with their spectacular approach to playing the guitar.

Suitable for all ages

Tickets from £16.50

15 October 2022

MITCH BENN: IT'S ABOUT TIME

"The only reason for time is so that everything doesn't happen at once" - Albert Einstein (probably)

If it feels like the past is catching up with us and the future isn't what it used to be, then fear not!

Mitch Benn, comedian, songwriter, and thinker of deep thoughts, (not to mention "the country's leading musical satirist" - The Times) is back, clock in one hand and guitar in the other, to help you look at time in a whole new way.

Tickets from £16.50

20 October 2022

FAUSTUS

Playing music for our times, Faustus take traditional English music, rip it up, put it together again and move it on. A vigorous rhythmic impetus and rock/prog rock influence propels the sound into the here and now and a range of instruments deployed in unconventional ways gives a unique texture, depth and variety to the band's sound.

Tickets from £16.50

3 November 2022

THE BOULEVARDS ROCK & ROLL BAND

The Boulevards are a 1950's rock and roll band performing the greatest hits from the golden era of music.

From Elvis Presley to Chuck Berry; Cliff Richard to Little Richard; Jerry Lee Lewis to The Everly Brothers, The Boulevards deliver an authentic, uncompromising, and electric performance of the greatest feel-good music of all time. Their barnstorming set is guaranteed to thrill both young and old and leave you rocking and rolling all the way home!

The band features a line-up of some of the UK's finest rock and roll musicians, comprising a wealth of television and west-end theatre performance experience. They have been seen in productions and shows such as Dreamboats & Petticoats, The Buddy Holly Story, Sister Act, X-Factor and All Together Now.

Tickets from £16.50

5 November 2022

A CELEBRATION OF FATHER TED

Join us in celebrating one of the greatest sitcoms ever made, as we welcome renowned stand-up Joe Rooney for a night of all things Father Ted!

Joe featured as the rebellious Father Damo in the classic Father Ted episode The Old Grey Whistle Theft, leading Dougal astray with his earring, cigarette smoking and bad-boy attitude.

Joe will host a screening of the episode, take you behind the scenes and set you a Craggy Island quiz - then prepare yourself for an all-inclusive 'Lovely Girls Competition': have you got the loveliest laugh, the loveliest walk, and can you make the loveliest sandwich?

There will also be priests aplenty, plus appearances from a nursery-rhyme singing Ziggy Stardust, Nirvana, Johnny Cash and many more - and the evening wouldn't be complete without a sing-along to My Lovely Horse!

Come and meet Joe and immerse yourself in the very silly delights of Father Ted.

Age Guidance: 15+

Tickets from £16.50

11 November 2022

ROB NEWMAN

Fresh from his BBC Radio 4 series Rob Newman On Air, the award-winning comedian's new show is a stand-up epic that goes from cave paintings to car-free cities to ask: Who are we? Where are we going? And how do spiders fly? Rob Newman tells a story of how dancing in step saved prehistoric humans and how new scientific discoveries may help us take the right steps to a life after oil.

Age Guidance: 14+

Tickets from £19

12 November 2022

THE HOOTEN HALLERS

Columbia, Missouri trio The Hooten Hallers are a high-energy blues-rock band known for hard-traveling and wild live shows. The myriad influence in their music incorporates elements of rhythm & blues, rock'n'roll, honky tonk, jazz, soul, and punk. Listeners detect hints of George Thorogood, Morphine, and Tom Waits, but anyone who has seen The Hooten Hallers live knows that this power trio is unlike anything they've experienced before.

John Randall's demonically tinged vocals and manic guitar, and Andy Rehm's falsetto vocals and steady, pounding drumbeat keep the band focused on their unique blend of deep blues and country punk. Kellie Everett brings the power with the deep rumble of her baritone and bass saxophones. When The Hooten Hallers come to town, you know it's gonna be a party!

Age Guidance: 14+

Tickets from £15.50

18 November 2022

LIMEHOUSE LIZZIE

Limehouse Lizzy continue to keep the spirit of Celtic rock icon Philip Lynott and his band Thin Lizzy alive, well and dominating stages worldwide. The band have also added a tribute into their show to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist (and world-renowned solo artist) Gary Moore.

From their Official PRS award, performing for Virgin Atlantic in Barbados, T.V. appearances (BBC 2's 'Arena' amongst others), and to actually being recruited to record and tour by members of the original Thin Lizzy, Limehouse Lizzy have just completed their 28th year with their most explosive show and critically acclaimed line-up yet.

Despite international tours (UAE, Germany and previously USA, Scandinavia, Caribbean etc.), corporate clients (Mitsubishi, NatWest) and even book appearances (The Rocker, Send In The Clones), they finished 2021 with a full UK tour with original Glam-rock legends The Sweet, and start 2022 with a string of their own European tour dates.

Tickets from £21.50

Suitable for all ages

19 November 2022

JESSICA FOSTEKEW: WENCH

A show about sexy things (awkward), private things (oh no) and a woman trying to sit on the face of time to keep it still (hot, right?). You've seen Jess on Live at the Apollo, QI and on Harry Hill's Clubnite amongst other TV shows. She's a regular co-host of The Guilty Feminist Podcast, the host and creator of The Hoovering Podcast and you hear her regularly on BBC R4's News Quiz and Now Show.

Jess was nominated for the Dave Edinburgh Comedy Award - Best Show 2019 with her last show Hench, and she won Best Show and Best Breakthrough Act in the Chortle Awards 2020.

Age Guidance: 14+

Tickets from £15.50

26 November 2022

THE SPITFIRE SISTERS

Vocal harmony trio The Spitfire Sisters wish they could sing festive tunes all year long, but they save it up to share with you at the most wonderful time of the year. Join them as they perform their favourite holiday songs to get you ready for the Christmas season.

Bells will be jingled and merriment will made, as they awaken the Christmas spirit with a sack full of Christmas classics.

Tickets from £19.50

2 December 2022

BEATLEMANIA

Roll up, roll up, for a rip-roaring magical musical tour through the back catalogue of the world's greatest ever band. Every song is a winner in this note-perfect musical love letter to the Fab Four.

John, Paul, George and Ringo take to the stage one more time as the supremely-talented cast revive all 17 of their No1 hits including: She Loves You, Can't Buy Me Love, A Hard Day's Night, Help!, Day Tripper, All You Need is Love, Hey Jude, Get Back and so many more...

From their mop-top beginnings to the psychedelic highs of Sgt Pepper and beyond, all the biggest hits feature. The most authentic production on tour brings The Beatles to life, live on stage.

Stunning diligence - from the original musical instruments and stitch perfect costumes even down to Lennon and McCartney's on-stage banter - combines with superb vocals and sublime musicianship. Money can't buy you love, but it can get you seats for an evening to remember featuring the biggest and best songs ever recorded, performed live in concert.

Get your ticket to ride back in time in style with the incredible Beatlemania!

Doors open at 7:15pm

Suitable for all ages

Tickets from £21.50

3 December 2022

Mark Watson: THIS CAN'T BE IT

We've all had some pondering to do about the fragility of life recently, but don't worry, skinny national treasure Mark Watson has it covered. At 41, he's halfway through his days on earth, according to the life expectancy calculator app he paid £1.49 for. That life is in the best shape in living memory... but one problem remains, and it really is a huge one.

Spiritual enquiry meets high-octane observational comedy as the Taskmaster survivor, multi-award-winner and No More Jockeys cult leader attempts to cram a couple of years of pathological overthinking into an evening of stand-up. We'll even solve the huge problem. Doubt it, though.

Age Guidance: 14+

Tickets from £21.50

8 December - Saturday 10 December 2022

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Olivier Award winner, Guy Masterson, veteran of many smash hit solo works such as Under Milk Wood, Animal Farm and Shylock, now presents Dickens' classic festive fable.

Famed for bringing multiple characters to vivid life, Masterson gives us Scrooge, Marley, the Fezziwigs, the Cratchits, Tiny Tim et al in a riveting, one-man performance that will dazzle, enchant, and linger long in the memory. Guaranteed to get you into the Christmas Spirit - in many more ways than one!

Tickets from £16.50

Family show suitable for ages 6+

16 December 2022

FESTIVE BARNSTORMERS COMEDY

As ever, an excellent Barnstormers Comedy will introduce three more top acts from the London Comedy Circuit and beyond but this time with a festive twist.

We recommend booking early as Barnstormers regularly sells out and ticket prices are subject to increase with demand.

Ticket holders for this event will be seated at unreserved cabaret tables of up to 8 people. Tables will be allocated on a first come first served basis, so please arrive early with your group so we can try our best to seat you together.

Age Guidance: 18+

Tickets from £15.50

31 December 2022

NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH THE DELOREONS

Come and Celebrate New Year's Eve this year at the Arts Centre with The Deloreons plus local support. Your ticket includes a glass of fizz on arrival and please do dress to impress!

The Deloreons originally formed in 2005 as a small and lively 3-Piece pub band, since then they have gone on to work at thousands of weddings, events, and corporate functions throughout Europe. The band have also held residencies on board P&O and DFDS Ferries and in 2012 and 2013 they headed to the French Alps, playing huge party nights around various venues including the world famous Rond Point in Meribel.

In 2012, The Deloreons headlined the Queens Jubilee Celebrations in Salisbury with 10,000 people partying, singing and dancing along. The Deloreons then went on to SELL OUT Salisbury City Hall 3 years running with their 80's Party Nights and in 2017 headlined 'Live at the Farm' with 4,000 guests in attendance in aid of Salisbury Live.

The Deloreons know exactly how to get the party going with well executed covers of some of the best-known party hits from across the decades. Their musicality, vocal arrangements and high energy performances make them more than just a typical 'cover band'.

Tickets from £25

14 January 2023

GARY DELANEY

Get ready to dive into a rabbit hole of the best jokes in the world - star of Live at the Apollo and sell-out sensation Gary Delaney is back! One of the most sought-after joke writers in the country and longstanding Mock the Week special guest, Gary has been through the laughing glass and he's ready to bring you a brand-new show with hit after hit of the kind of one-liners only a master could craft. If you are hunting for snark, Gary's got it covered!

Age Guidance: 16+

Tickets from £21.50