Wiltshire Creative Announce Summer Open Exhibition 2021 and Autumn and Winter Exhibitions

Wiltshire Creative today announces their Summer Open Exhibition, showcasing work from local talent and providing a platform for artists from Salisbury and the South West. Taking place at Salisbury Arts Centre from 13 July to 4 September are two exhibitions Picture This and Small Pictures which will celebrate the creative diversity within the region.

The two-part Summer Open Exhibition 2021 is a selling exhibition which acknowledges and highlights the surge in creativity seen in lockdown by providing a platform for artists in all stages of their creative careers. This reflects Wiltshire Creative's ongoing commitment to artist support and engagement.

This year also features two artists' prizes: the winner of the Memory Fine Art Prize will receive Â£200 and an opportunity to exhibit at Memory Fine Art Gallery, Salisbury. This prize is decided by the public vote. The winner of the Noble Arts Prize will be selected by Sharon Noble of Noble Arts Supplies and will be awarded to the best under 25's entry.

Wiltshire Creative also announces today the programme for their Autumn and Winter Exhibitions at Salisbury Arts Centre, which will focus on presenting many different facets of contemporary craft practice. The exhibitions aim to expose craft practice as an analytical tool for capturing and interpreting our understanding of environments, situations and shared signifiers.

The Autumn and Winter exhibitions are Makers Tale from 14 September - 30 October, Linescapes from 9 November - Christmas Closure, 45(A) from 9 November - 4 December and Same Sea, Different Boat from 11 January - 5 March 2022.

Resident Artist and Head of Visual Arts Mirka Golden-Hann said today: "When we have no words, art steps in. I feel very strongly that in the last months it was often the case that the only thing that made any sense were the messages and stories depicted through the courage of the creativity of artists."

Learn more at www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk.