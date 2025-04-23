Wille And The Bandits Announce May 2025 Headline Show At The Abertillery Rock & Blues Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British band Wille And The Bandits have announced that they will perform a headline set on Friday 16th May 2025 at Abertillery Rock & Blues Festival 2025 in Abertillery, Wales.

This will be their only date in Wales on their headline 2025 UK and European tour. The evening will be celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Abertillery Rock & Blues Festival and takes place on Friday 16th May 2025 at The Met, Abertillery.

Richard Hughes, Chief Executive of Awen Cultural Trust, the registered charity which runs the Met in partnership with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, said:

“We are delighted to be hosting the Abertillery Rock and Blues Festival in 2025, it's a real highlight of the year. It's great to be joined by the critically acclaimed Wille and the Bandits for the opening night; their only gig in Wales no less! Whether you are a regular Abertillery festival-goer or this will be your first time joining us, you won't be disappointed. The team at the Met and the Rock and Blues Festival committee have collectively organised a fantastic line-up of high quality live musicians to perform over the weekend. The Festival always has a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere too.”

Speaking about the tour, the band enthuses: “We're hitting the road this May for an incredible UK Tour, bringing our electrifying live show to venues across the country! With a powerful mix of rock, acoustic vibes and genre-defying energy, we're crafting a set that promises to be unforgettable. See you there!”

Wille and the Bandits: From Busking to Global Acclaim

Wille and the Bandits' rise to success is a story of determination, talent, and exceptional musical ability. From Wille's humble beginnings as a busker in Australia, Wille and his band have worked tirelessly to establish themselves as one of the UK's premier live acts. Their unique blend of masterful guitar work and compelling songwriting has earned them international recognition and critical acclaim.

Renowned for their electrifying live performances, Wille and the Bandits have played festivals and venues across the globe—from Broadway to the West End, and from Kazakhstan to Australia. Their talent has not gone unnoticed; they were selected to perform at the London Olympics after being voted one of the UK's best live acts, listed among BBC Radio 1's Top Ten Must-See Bands at Glastonbury, and personally invited to appear on the esteemed German TV show, Rockpalast.

Having toured with rock legends such as Joe Bonamassa, Status Quo, Beth Hart, Deep Purple, and Warren Haynes, Wille and the Bandits have earned the respect and admiration of industry icons. Their innovative approach to blues rock pushes the boundaries of the genre, blending traditional roots with fresh, experimental sounds. Their dedication and creativity continue to shape their reputation as one of the most exciting and respected acts in the industry.

With a rapidly growing international fanbase and a reputation for delivering unforgettable live shows, Wille and the Bandits remain at the forefront of contemporary blues rock. As they continue to evolve and inspire a new generation of musicians, their journey from street performances to global stages stands as a testament to their passion and artistry.

Members:

Wille Edwards - Lead Vocals | Lap Steel guitar | Guitars

Harry Mackaill - Backing Vocals | Bass

Zak O'Loughlin - Drums and Percussion

Stevie Watts - Hammond Organ | Electric Piano and Backing vocals

Special guests for the Friday 16th May 2025 will be Xander And The Peace Pirates.

For more information on them please visit: https://www.xanderandthepeacepirates.com/

Wille and the Bandits have become a force to be reckoned with in the global rock music scene, praised by critics and rock legends alike for their electrifying performances and innovative sound. Drawing comparisons to the likes of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, the band seamlessly moves between thunderous, riff-laden rock and acoustic-driven, emotive soundscapes.

Their dynamic use of string arrangements, oscillating delays, and the soaring lap steel guitar solos give their music a cinematic depth. At the same time, their rhythmic groove and impassioned vocal phrasing evoke the spirit of the John Butler Trio, creating a genre-blurring experience that leaves audiences spellbound.

Emerging from humble beginnings in Cornwall, the band chose to remain grounded in their rural roots, drawing inspiration from the region's rolling hills and rugged coastline. This connection to their home instills their music with a sense of escapism and rebellious spirit, echoing the independent ethos Cornwall has been known for through the centuries. While many bands relocate to urban hubs in pursuit of the music industry, Wille and the Bandits have flipped the script—staying true to their roots and finding the industry chasing them instead. This authenticity has resonated with fans and critics alike, helping them build a fiercely loyal following around the world.

Their commitment to crafting a fresh approach to blues rock has earned them recognition as one of the most compelling live acts on the circuit today.

Touring extensively across Europe, the USA, and Australia, Wille and the Bandits continue to capture the imagination of audiences with their genre-defying sound and magnetic stage presence. Whether delivering a raucous rock anthem or an introspective acoustic ballad, the band's ability to connect emotionally with their listeners sets them apart. As they carve out an enduring legacy, Wille and the Bandits remain at the forefront of modern blues rock, a testament to their uncompromising artistry and relentless drive.

Tickets are onsale now at https://www.willeandthebandits.com/

The 2025 UK Headline Tour will visit the following location:

MAY 2025

Friday 16th May 2025 – Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Abertillery Rock & Blues Festival, Metropole Theatre Abertillery, The Metropole, Abertillery, Wales, NP13 1AL

Friday Night Lineup:

Xander and The Peace Pirates – 7pm

Headliner: Wille and the Bandits – 9pm

Ticket Price: £21.00 Each (inc. £1.00 cmsn)

Event Page: https://awenboxoffice.com/whats-on/abertillery-rock-n-blues-festival-2025-friday-night/

Ticket Booking Link: https://awenboxoffice.com/book/?event=509601

