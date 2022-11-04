Willam to Return to DEATH DROP: BACK IN THE HABIT AT at Theatre Royal Brighton
Willam joins RuPaul Drag Race UK stars Cheryl Hole, River Medway and Victoria Scone.
RuPaul USA Drag Legend Willam will be returning to Death Drop: Back In The Habit for the second week of Theatre Royal Brighton's run, from 19 to 24 December. Willam joins RuPaul Drag Race UK stars Cheryl Hole, River Medway and Victoria Scone together with Drag King Louis Cyfer and a full drag supporting cast. Death Drop: Back in The Habit plays at Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 24 December 2022. Tickets are on sale from ATGTickets.com/Brighton.
Death Drop Back In The Habit sees a gaggle of fabulous nuns confined to their Convent with a serial slayer slashing their way through the sisters. The laughs keep coming in this nun-missable new killer comedy - it's the heavenly dose of fun we've all been longing to find.
As Drag Race UK recently returned to TV and continues to be BBC Three's most popular non-scripted show, the popularity and fun of drag, combined with our Nations love of a murder mystery remains inescapable. Earlier this year on ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant & Dec performed at the end of the show in full drag to an audience of 7.4m. Alongside the release of new murder mystery film See How They Run, that remained top of the cinema box office throughout September 2022, the popularity of the art of drag and murder mysteries remain a firm public favourite.
