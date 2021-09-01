Wexford Festival Opera Announces Extra Tickets On Sale For 2021 Festival

Wexford Festival Opera will welcome live audiences back into the National Opera House this October, to experience in person the magic that is Wexford Festival Opera. Following the change in government guidelines re live performances, Wexford Festival Opera today announced that they can now welcome increased audiences this October for the much anticipated 70th Anniversary Festival, which will run from 19-31 October.

Earlier this year WFO put a small number of tickets on sale which had sold out rapidly. Following the Government announcement that indoor venues can increase capacity, Wexford Festival Opera has announced that additional tickets will go on sale from Monday 13th September from www.wexfordopera.com or by telephoning the box office on +353 53 912 2144.

WFO has found exciting and innovative ways to present over 50 events this October. From the main stage operas, to concerts, to pop-up events and lectures, the 70th Wexford Festival Opera will feature artists from across the world and showcase some of the most exciting young Irish talent.

Running from 19-31 October, Shakespeare in the Heart WFO 2021, will feature:

3 evening operas, performed in the O'Reilly Theatre to a limited audience - a fully-staged production of Edmea (Alfredo Catalani), a semi-staged production of Le Songe d'une nuit d'été (Ambroise Thomas) and a concert performance of Ein Wintermärchen (Karl Goldmark).

A fully-staged opera, I Capuleti e i Montecchi (Vincenzo Bellini), will be performed by members of the Wexford Factory II for two afternoon and evening performances. Conducted by Giuseppe Montesano, directed by Conor Hanratty with the ConTempo Quartet.

10 wonderful lunchtime concerts will be performed in the O'Reilly Theatre.

The Festival will welcome back Andrew Synnott as artist-in-residence and Francesco Cilluffo as principal guest conductor.

24 pop-up events. Each day during the festival experience a free pop-up, multi-disciplinary performance featuring music, drama, singing and dance which will be performed in non-traditional settings in various locations around Wexford town.

The WFO newly commissioned opera with music by Andrew Synnott, The 47th Saturday, will be performed in Greenacres. Based on a story by William Trevor, adapted by Vivenne Howards.

Unforgettable concerts, the WFO Gala Concert featuring a collection of favourite party pieces from members of the Festival company (24 Oct), a special Concert with Angela Meade (27 Oct) and a final Factory Concert (26 Sept) a platform for young talent to shine.

The annual Dr Tom Walsh Lecture, delivered by acclaimed author Colm Tóibín, exploring 'Music & Silence: James Joyce's Songs' (29 Oct).

Impossible interviews, Shakespeare and Alfredo Catalani, hosted by The Irish Times journalist Michael Dervan.

While the team is looking forward to live audiences again, they are not forgetting those who cannot attend in person this year and some elements of WFO 2021 will be made available online. More details to be announced in the coming weeks.