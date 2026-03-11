Kathy Kiera Clarke Will Lead HEARTSINK at Riverside Studios in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kathy Kiera Clarke will star as ‘Cara' in Heartsink, a new bittersweet medical comedy written by former GP Farine Clarke (London Zoo) and directed by Sean Turner (Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England, The Play That Goes Wrong), premiering at Riverside Studios from Tuesday 21 April to Sunday 10 May.

Whilst best known for playing ‘Aunt Sarah' in Hat Trick Productions' Derry Girls, Clarke has an extensive theatre and film career, with credits including Portia Coughlan (Almeida Theatre), The Dry House (Marylebone Theatre), Bloody Sunday (IFTA Award nomination for Best Actress in a Feature Film), Medea (Best Actress commendation at the Ian Charleson Awards), Tartuffe (RNT), and The Pale Horse (Amazon Prime).

“After years in practice seeing through a doctors' eyes, I find myself on a crash-course as the patient, The view isn't quite so attractive from this side, you'd be surprised to know.”

For GP Jeffrey Longford, a cancer diagnosis turns his faith in the medical fraternity inside out. Crossing the divide from confident clinician to frightened patient, challenges his professional certainties at every turn — from the way individuals are labelled by their conditions, to the ethical faultlines surrounding assisted dying.

Written with warmth, intelligence and lived experience, Heartsink is a sharp, humane comedy that tackles ostensibly unfunny subject matter with wit and compassion. Alongside Jeffrey are a cast of richly drawn characters: Cara, an Irish patient whose hypochondria conceals a devastating truth; Suzie, a hospital receptionist whose abrasive exterior masks a brilliant philosophical mind; and Dr Roofi, a colleague forced to confront duty, loyalty and conscience.

The title, Heartsink, once used as a tag to warn doctors about a dreaded patient — becomes a quietly radical re-examination of empathy, power and humanity within modern medicine.

Kathy Kiera Clarke said, “Farine's writing is sharp, compassionate and very funny — even when it's tackling the most serious subjects. Cara is a brilliant, multi-faceted, complex role and I'm delighted to be bringing this story to the stage at Riverside Studios.”

Farine Clarke said, “Kathy Kiera Clarke is perfect for Cara. She has a rare ability to find both the comedy and the emotional truth in a character, while at the same time demonstrating the ethereal, magical quality this role demands.

Heartsink looks at what happens when a doctor suddenly finds themselves on the other side of the hospital bed. It's a story about vulnerability, identity and the strange humour that often appears in the darkest moments — and Kathy is the ideal actor to bring that world to life.”

Heartsink is written by Farine Clarke and directed by Sean Turner. The creative team includes set designer Matteo Mastrandrea, lighting designer Chuma Lighting Design, sound designer Hattie North, designer Tom Mann, and casting director Ellie Collyer-Bristow Casting.

Full casting will be announced shortly.