REMACHINE UK Premiere by Jefta van Dinther Will Come to Sadler's Wells East

The tension between humans and technology will be interrogated in the UK premiere of Jefta van Dinther's REMACHINE at Sadler's Wells East from Thursday 14 – Saturday 16 May 2026.

The Dutch-Swedish choreographer and dancer, who was recently nominated for the prestigious Salavisa European Dance Award (SEDA), is known for placing dancers in challenging physical circumstances in his work and REMACHINE is no different.



Performed by six dancers on a constantly revolving, 10m-wide disc, REMACHINE explores the interplay between people and an inescapable, hyper-mechanised environment of their own making – with the piece unravelling as a chain of cause-and-effect movements. Interwoven with singing and music based on the works of composer Anna von Hauswolff and inspired by Van Dinther's fascination with the meditative nature of walking, REMACHINE promises to be a powerful dance between constraint and liberty, labour and ritual.

On the intentions behind the work, Van Dinther said: “In life, we often feel as if we are both autonomous beings making choices and cogs in a system, governed by greater worldly forces. REMACHINE stages this inner friction, a space of limbo.”

Co-produced by Sadler's Wells, the cast includes Brittanie Brown, Gyung Moo Kim, Leah Marojeviç, Manon Parent, Roger Sala Reyner and Sarah Stanley. Choreographer Jefta van Dinther is joined in the creative team by lighting designer Jonatan Winbo, Costume Designer Cristina Nyffeler and Music Composer David Kiers.

This is Van Dinther's first return to Sadler's Wells in 12 years after Plateau Effect with the Cullberg Ballet in 2014. His current touring works also include Mercury Rising (2025), AUSLAND (2024), Unearth (2022) and Dark Field Analysis (2017).