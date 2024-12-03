Wedding Seat Tickets Released for MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL at Curve

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Exclusive tickets have been released for the ultimate MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL experience at Leicester’s Curve theatre.

As well as watching the UK premiere of the acclaimed musical, audience members in Wedding Seats will take to the stage as guests during the show’s wedding ceremony, enjoying a behind-the-scenes experience with the production’s team and cast members.

Tickets for this exclusive experience will be priced from £49 and are subject to availability.

Customers who have already purchased tickets for MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL at Curve will now have until 12pm on Thursday 5 December to upgrade their booking to the Wedding Seat experience, after which point the Wedding Seats will be placed on general sale.

Based on the international cult classic 1994 motion picture ‘MURIEL’S WEDDING’ (written and directed by PJ Hogan, produced by Lynda House and Jocelyn Moorhouse), the Made at Curve and Global Creatures co-production of MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL is directed by Simon Phillips (PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, LOVE NEVER DIES).

Book writer PJ Hogan has updated his own screenplay for the stage, and original music for MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL® is written by award-winning multi-platinum selling artists Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, whose work spans the worlds of music theatre, opera, Coachella and Eurovision. The musical includes additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus & Stig Anderson originally written for ABBA.

In September, Curve announced initial casting for MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL, with rising star Megan Ellis as Muriel Heslop and Annabel Marlow – who originated the role of Katherine Howard in SIX at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 – as Rhonda Epinstall. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Choreography by Andrew Hallsworth (PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT), set design is by Matthew Kinley (LES MISERABLES), costume design by Gabriela Tylesova (LOVE NEVER DIES), video design and creation by Andrzej Goulding (STARLIGHT EXPRESS), lighting design by Natasha Chivers (SYLVIA, Old Vic Theatre) and sound design by Adam Fisher (EVITA, Curve). Musical supervision, orchestrations, arrangements and additional music is by Isaac Hayward, who won the Helpmann Award for Best Musical Direction in 2018 for MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL. Casting is by Stuart Burt CDG CDA.

Winner of five Helpmann Awards, seven Sydney Theatre Awards, an Awgie Award, the 2018 David Williamson Prize and an ARIA Award Nomination, MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL celebrated its world premiere in a co-production with the Sydney Theatre Company in November 2017 and returned with an Australian tour in 2019. It was hailed a smash hit by critics and audiences alike.

Undateable. Unemployable. Unstoppable. Stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit, Muriel dreams of the perfect wedding – the white dress, the church, the attention.

Unfortunately, there’s one thing missing: a groom. Following her dreams to Sydney, Muriel ends up with everything she ever wanted – a man, a fortune and a million social media followers. That’s when things start to go really wrong.

